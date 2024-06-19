CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members: 'The Coldest Heart' Single Released

CEMETERY SKYLINE, the new band featuring Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT) on vocals, Markus Vanhala (INSOMNIUM, OMNIUM GATHERUM, I AM THE NIGHT) on guitar, Santeri Kallio (AMORPHIS) on keyboards, Victor Brandt (DIMMU BORGIR, WITCHERY, ex-ENTOMBED/ENTOMBED A.D., ex-FIRESPAWN) on bass, and Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE ABBEY) on drums, has released the official visualizer (created by Metastazis) for its third single, "The Coldest Heart".

Stanne comments about the lyrics: "This song deals with the endless need for validation and misguided desperation. It is based on some dramatic experiences I had in recent times that ended with incarceration. It spells out its darkness in all its loveless splendor."

Vanhala adds: "'The Coldest Heart' is one of the very first songs written for CEMETERY SKYLINE and it is an obvious tribute to 'The Green Man', but in a very gentleman way. It is a heavy hitter for a gloomy summer hit in 2024."

CEMETERY SKYLINE lineup:

* Vocals: Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT)

* Guitars: Markus Vanhala (INSOMNIUM, OMNIUM GATHERUM, I AM THE NIGHT)

* Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (AMORPHIS)

* Bass: Victor Brandt (DIMMU BORGIR, WITCHERY, ex-ENTOMBED/ENTOMBED A.D., ex-FIRESPAWN and many more)

* Drums: Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE ABBEY)

CEMETERY SKYLINE will make its live debut at the John Smith Rock Festival, set to take place August 18-20, 2024 in Laukaa, Finland.

When CEMETERY SKYLINE released its first single, "Violent Storm", in April, Vanhala commented: "The weather forecast points to a Nordic gothic storm that is rising. The song mood is highly inspired by the late nightly empty roads of Goth-emburg and their desperate stories of loneliness and getting lost to the unique beautiful misery and sorrow of Nordic gothic."

Stanne added: "It's about a built-up frustration and how it can get out of hand, the feeling of helplessness and how it can take over."

Kallio concluded: "It's a simple, rocky song that represents the band perfectly."

The video for "Violent Storm" was filmed by Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company) and it documents a very special moment in the band's history.

"The video is telling the story of how this weird gang of friends is literally coming together", said Vanhala. Kallio added: "We take a walk through an old cemetery and actually meet as a band for the very first time."

Regarding the second single, "In Darkness", Stanne said: "It is a song about losing your sense of self in all kinds of misery and doubt." Kallio added: "I like to think that people feel the melody and the vibe with this one. It's taking me back to a gothic disco in Düsseldorf in '96. There is a lot of smoke, a lot of lights, good melodies, a nice and steady beat." Vanhala said: "After the first single, it shows a different side of goth. Goths like to dance… in darkness. Dancing with themselves or with myself, like Billy Idol once said, who had a valid point."

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen