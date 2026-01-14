CHARLOTTE WESSELS And Her Band THE OBSESSION Release New Single 'After Us, The Flood'

Charlotte Wessels and her band THE OBSESSION open a new chapter with "After Us, The Flood". Marking the first release after the extensive "The Obsession" (2024) album cycle, the former DELAIN vocalist and what has since grown into a full band showcase their trademark storytelling and unique sound. Hypnotic, captivating, and deeply urgent, "After Us, The Flood" builds from symphonic, intimate passages into an explosive metal climax, all held together by Wessels's charismatic and expressive voice.

Over the past several years, Charlotte has impressively shaped her artistic identity as an artist — from the two full-length song compilations "Tales From Six Feet Under" (2021) and "Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II" (2022) to her first full studio album, "The Obsession" (2024). Throughout this journey, she has delivered top-notch music that is emotive, sonically sophisticated, and heavy in equal measure. "After Us, The Flood" is the first new release following "The Obsession" created with the band now carrying that album's name. Joost Van Den Broek joined the production process and mixed the song, helping shape its final form.

While continuing to write, record and release a new song every month on Patreon, Charlotte never shies away from drawing inspiration from a wide range of musical styles, resulting in enthralling music that defies pigeonholing yet always carries a distinctive artistic signature.

Wessels comments: "'After Us, The Flood' is a song about climate change, told through the eyes of someone who has convinced himself it isn't real. He feels protected within the walls of his own home while the world outside quietly begins to fall apart. As the song unfolds (spoilers!) that sense of safety proves to be an illusion; the decay he's ignored eventually finds its way inside. We poured a lot of heart into this track, shaping a sonic story about denial, dread, and the fragile comfort of looking away. The video doesn't literally follow the lyrics, but instead imagines the consequences of that mindset, offering a symbolic glimpse of a world where wealth loses all meaning once the planet as we know it is gone."

After touring with Scandinavian prog metal unit VOLA and coming off of a successful summer run, playing the biggest metal festivals from Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting and France's Hellfest to Germany's Summer Breeze and The Netherlands' Dynamo, to only name a few, the singer-songwriter will soon be enchanting live audiences again: starting this Friday, January 16, CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION — consisting of Charlotte, Joey Marin de Boer (drums),Timo Somers (guitars),and Otto Schimmelpenninck Van Der Oije (bass) and Nina van Beelen (keys) — will join AMARANTHE and EPICA on their "Arcane Dimensions" tour. Starting in Cologne, they'll make their way through Europe, playing 29 cities until the tour concludes in Frankfurt in March.

In a 2024 interview with New Noise Magazine, Charlotte talked about how her solo material compares to that of her previous band. She said: "I don't really relate it to what I was doing within DELAIN. If what I really wanted to do was something that sounded more like what I did with DELAIN, I would have done so; if it was further away from it, I also would have done so. It's not really a consideration. I like to just go by what I really want to do in this moment."

As for how she got into rock music, she said: "I first started listening to classic rock through my parents who enjoyed PINK FLOYD, GENESIS, DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN. Then I got into METALLICA, simply through the charts — we would watch the daily Top 5 religiously — and then my brother got me into heavier music. He listened to IN FLAMES and CHILDREN OF BODOM. The music really spoke to my sense of drama. I loved — and still love — the intensity."