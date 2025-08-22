CHEAP TRICK Announces New Album 'All Washed Up'

Legendary rockers CHEAP TRICK will release their new album, "All Washed Up", on November 14 via BMG.

The official visualizer for the LP's first single, "Twelve Gates", can be seen below.

The follow-up to 2021's "In Another World", "All Washed Up" was described by CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander as: "It's CHEAP TRICK. It sounds like us. It's got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records."

"All Washed Up" track listing:

01. All Washed Up

02. All Wrong Long Gone

03. The Riff That Won't Quit

04. Bet It All

05. The Best Thing

06. Twelve Gates

07. Bad Blood

08. Dancing With The Band

09. Love Gone

10. A Long Way To Worcester

11. Wham Boom Bang

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx. Rounding out CHEAP TRICK's current touring lineup is Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, on rhythm guitar and vocals.

CHEAP TRICK's 20th studio album, "In Another World", was released in April 2021 via BMG. Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, the LP saw CHEAP TRICK doing what they do better than anyone — crafting indelible rock 'n' roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy.

"In Another World" — which marked CHEAP TRICK's first new LP since 2017's double-header of "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas" — showcased CHEAP TRICK at their most eclectic, touching on a myriad of distinct sounds and song approaches, from the swampy Chicago blues number "Final Days" (featuring fiery harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and WET WILLIE frontman Jimmy Hall) to a timely rendition of John Lennon's still-relevant "Gimme Some Truth", originally released for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 and featuring the instantly recognizable guitar sound of erstwhile SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones.