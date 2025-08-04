CHERIE CURRIE On Decision To Stop Touring: 'There Just Comes A Time When You Have To Say 'Enough''

In a new interview with The Rockpit, Cherie Currie, the trailblazing rock icon and former frontwoman of the groundbreaking band THE RUNAWAYS, spoke about her decision to embark on her final Australian tour. Set to take place in September, the trek will mark the first time Currie has graced Australian stages since her debut Australian tour in 2016. Cherie said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I still love doing shows here and there, and I've been doing festivals, things like that. And I really miss doing the really intimate things where I can shake people's hands and put the microphone in front of your face and we sing together. It's so important to me to have that connection with the audience. And I just really realize that there just comes a time when you just have to say 'enough'. And I have loved performing THE RUNAWAYS songs. I'm the only one that does it. But I just have that feeling like right now it's just time to hang it up a little bit — the touring. It's tough. So, what do I say? One thing I'll miss are the fans, but it's so important to really pay homage to them because it wasn't for the fans, I wouldn't be coming out there."

Asked if she has any plans to release a new studio album at some point in the not-too-distant future, Currie said: "No plans to do that. I do a lot of session work and I perform on a lot of tribute albums and I do duets with other artists. And that's really fun. I've got a studio in my home, so I don't have a producer telling me what to do. And I just get to be my authentic self, and they're very happy with what I deliver. So, I really do enjoy that. And I'm gonna continue doing a show here and there. I'll always sing, because I do love it and I do love performing and I was born to do it. So, I'll do a show here and there. It's gonna be sad to say goodbye to touring, but that's okay."

As one of rock's true pioneers, Currie exploded on to the music scene in the 1970s as the unmistakable teenage voice of THE RUNAWAYS, delivering anthems like "Cherry Bomb" that redefined what it meant to be a young, fearless woman in rock 'n' roll so much though that she was described as the "lost daughter of Iggy Pop and Bridgette Bardot".

Alongside her bandmates in THE RUNAWAYS, she shattered barriers, inspired generations of female rockers, and cemented her place in music history.

But Cherie is more than just a rock legend. She's a style icon, celebrated for her edgy, daring style that continues to influence trends today. Her iconic corsets, platform boots, and glam-punk flair are still a source of inspiration in pop culture.

Currie's talents have also shone beyond the stage. As an actress, she starred alongside Jodie Foster in the 1980 classic "Foxes", a film that captured the spirit of youth and rebellion. More recently, her life and career were immortalized in the acclaimed biopic "The Runaways", starring Dakota Fanning as Cherie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett.

For this farewell tour, Currie promises fans a high-energy setlist packed with RUNAWAYS hits, solo favorites, and surprises, celebrating her remarkable journey in rock.

Currie's latest solo album, "Blvds Of Splendor", was released in April 2020 as a digital release via Blackheart Records. The LP featured guest collaborations with Billy Corgan of SMASHING PUMPKINS, Slash and Duff McKagan from GUNS N' ROSES, as well as Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle, THE VERONICAS and ex-GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, who also produced the set.