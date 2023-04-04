  • facebook
CHESTER BENNINGTON And SAMMY HAGAR's Sons Featured In New PARAMOUNT+ Docuseries 'Family Legacy'

April 4, 2023

Paramount+ today announced that the new music docuseries "Family Legacy" will premiere Tuesday, April 25 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series will also premiere internationally on Wednesday, April 26 in the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM and Brazil, and on Saturday, April 29 in Australia. An official trailer and key art for the series were also released.

Narrated by actor and music artist Quincy Brown, each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands, including LINKIN PARK, VAN HALEN, BACKSTREET BOYS, *NSYNC, BOYZ II MEN, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment's most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists.

Featured in the series are:

* Andrew Hagar (son of VAN HALEN's Sammy Hagar)
* Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge)
* Baylee Littrell (son of BACKSTREET BOYS' Brian Littrell)
* Briahna Fatone (daughter of *NSYNC's Joey Fatone)
* Christian "King" Combs (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)
* C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G.)
* Draven Bennington (son of LINKIN PARK's Chester Bennington)
* Justin Combs (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)
* Nathan Morris II (son of BOYZ II MEN's Nathan Morris)
* Quincy Brown (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)
* Sy'Rai Smith (daughter of Brandy)
* Tron Austin (son of TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas)

Through thousands of hours of exclusive MTV footage and brand-new interviews with the children of our favorite stars, "Family Legacy" takes fans on a tour of iconic musicians' most celebrated moments, with perspectives and untold stories only their kids could provide.

"Family Legacy" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Bruce Gillmer and Jeremy Davies as executive producers. Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus and Lauren Flowers serve as executive producers for Glass Entertainment Group.

