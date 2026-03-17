STITCHED UP HEART Recruits BUTCHER BABIES' HEIDI SHEPHERD For 'Cannibal' Single

Los Angeles rock band STITCHED UP HEART has released a new single "Cannibal", featuring Heidi Shepherd of BUTCHER BABIES, out now via Judge & Jury Records. The track is a powerful collaboration between two incredible women in modern heavy music. STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner and Shepherd deliver a fierce vocal performance that celebrates strength, attitude, and the unapologetic presence of women in the rock and metal scene. The single arrives alongside a brand new music video, capturing the electrifying chemistry between Mixi and Heidi as the two powerhouse vocalists.

"'Cannibal' is a song for the man-eaters, to all of the baddies stealing hearts and eating them for breakfast," says Mixi.

She continues: "I was at BUTCHER BABIES' very first show. Crammed on the stairs at a dive bar on the Sunset Strip. Heidi hurled this wrecked Barbie into the crowd. Hair hacked off, totally mangled. I caught it. Looking back at that moment it felt like she'd passed me a torch. 'Hey girl, let's conquer this industry together.' Years later, we're still at it cheering each other on from the sidelines. Collaborating on this song together is such a fulfilling moment."

Shepherd adds: "I've been a big fan of Mixi and STITCHED UP HEART for nearly two decades. We've clawed our way through this industry together, and had each other's back when no one else did. After all of these years, it's so fitting that 'Cannibal' is the song that we finally get to SCREAM together! This song is so fun, and has quickly become one of my favorite collabs that I've been a part of. You can tell by the video that we had an absolute blast making it. I can't wait to see what else STITCHED UP HEART has in store of us fans in the future!"

In 2025, STITCHED UP HEART inked a deal with Judge & Jury Records and their fourth full-length album, "Medusa", will be available on June 12. The band is currently on tour with Sebastian Bach and will be out supporting INFECTED RAIN this summer.

Beyond the stage, Mixi continues to use her platform to advocate for more women in rock and metal while actively volunteering with multiple animal rescue organizations throughout Southern California.

STITCHED UP HEART blends heavy riffs, anthemic choruses, and introspective lyrics. Previously signed to Another Century Records, they've released three full-length albums — "Never Alone" (2016),"Darkness" (2019),and "To The Wolves" (2023) — with the latter featuring "Lost", a collaboration with GODSMACK's Sully Erna.

Photo credit: Eliza Grace