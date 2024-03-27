CHEVELLE Has Recorded 10 Songs For New Studio Album

During an appearance on Joel Madden's podcast "Artist Friendly", CHEVELLE frontman Pete Loeffler spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2021's "Niratias" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've tracked 10 full-length songs at this point for the new album. We signed a new contract to put out one more [LP]. So we're in the process of finishing that up. So there's definitely one more [album] coming."

Regarding a possible timetable for the release of the new CHEVELLE music, Pete said: "It's hard to say when it'll [be released]. It's kind of stewing right now. We did eight songs, set 'em aside, took a break, did two more recently. I was actually just wrapping it up yesterday — the second song — and burned a mix so I could listen to it on the plane on the way here. I've gotta go revisit those other eight now and say, 'Are they done?' We mixed one and it sounded great. [I'm] super happy about it. That whole process started again. I went back and I listened to it. I was, like, 'Can I rewrite this song?' as a just kind of something to try and wrote an entirely different model of that song again. And this is what Pro Tools will get you into. You're, like, 'Oh, I can, I can quickly do something that in the past I'd have to sit down and map out with my brother in real time.' So it's good and bad. The only bad side is that I'm spending the time to learn that system instead of writing."

The "Artist Friendly" episode featuring Pete Loeffler is available on Spotify, Apple and Veeps, among other platforms.

Back in 2022, CHEVELLE drummer Sam Loeffler told Knotfest's Cori Westbrook about the band's songwriting process: "Well, Pete's our songwriter so he's our lyricist and everything. Basically, he just writes about what's going on around him. If he's taking the garbage out that night or has a bad day driving, he's watching a documentary that really affected him, he hears a podcast — so he's writing about those kinds of things. So if you're able to internalize that kind of a thing, I think you have a lot to write about. It doesn't just have to be a relationship that — a relationship with your dad or your significant other. I think those are some pretty powerful feelings — I get it — but if you are able to bring in all those other things in from your everyday life, there's a lot more to write about. So as far as inspiration goes, it's not hard to find; it's everywhere; it's all around you. And especially nowadays, we have so much access to what's going on around us that there's even more ideas to pull from."

In a separate interview with Heavy New York, Sam said that he and Pete had "a whole bunch of music written... Because that's what we do — you put music out, you write… It'll be our first record in a long time not with a major label, which is just neither here nor there," he added. "Epic Records did a lot of good stuff; we were with them for a long time, but we're finished with that contract now. So now we're doing something different. And we'll see how different it is."

Released in March 2021 via Epic Records, "Niratias" was recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 with longtime producer Joe Barresi (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE). The album artwork was designed by Boris Vallejo — the famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like "Knightriders" and "National Lampoon's Vacation", as well as iconic '70s and '80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009),"Hats Off To The Bull" (2011),"La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.