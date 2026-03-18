CHIODOS Announces 'It's Not You, It's Me' Summer 2026 North American Tour

Post-hardcore favorites CHIODOS have announced a North American tour set for summer 2026, marking the band's next chapter following their long-awaited reunion and a massive year celebrating the legacy of their debut studio album. The run will see the band bring their electrifying live show to cities across the U.S. and Canada with support from 156/SILENCE, SACE6 and CALVA LOUISE. Spotify presale kicks off Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. EST, with general ticket sales opening Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

The upcoming tour continues the momentum sparked by the band's reunion performance at When We Were Young festival in October 2024 — a moment that reignited excitement among longtime fans and introduced a new generation to the band's influential catalog.

In 2025, CHIODOS spent the year celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut album, "All's Well That Ends Well". The band toured extensively throughout the anniversary cycle, performing the album live and revisiting the songs that helped define a generation of post-hardcore music. The record's blend of theatrical intensity, technical musicianship, and emotionally charged songwriting cemented its place as one of the genre's most beloved releases.

Now, with renewed energy and a reinvigorated connection with fans around the world, CHIODOS are bringing that momentum into 2026 with a full summer tour and a slate of major festival performances including Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Vans Warped Tour (Montreal and Mexico City) and Aftershock.

CHIODOS tour dates:

May 15 - Anchorage, AK - Williwaw Social Outdoors

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

July 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

August 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

August 3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 5 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

August 6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

August 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

August 9 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

August 10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

August 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

August 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

August 14 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

August 15 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

August 16 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

August 19 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

August 21 - Montreal, QC - Vans Warped Tour

August 22 - Montreal, QC - Vans Warped Tour

August 23 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

August 25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

August 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August 28 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

August 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 12 - Mexico City, Mexico - Vans Warped Tour

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

CHIODOS is a creative engine synonymous with unrelenting passion, a band whose very existence encouraged a generation of kids to push boundaries, break rules, and make their own art without apology. From Michigan basements to the Warped Tour, runs with LINKIN PARK and NINE INCH NAILS, and Billboard's Top 5, CHIODOS has built a movement that continuously reinvents and reignites.

At the center of CHIODOS is its frontman, Craig Owens. His singular voice, artistic fire, and confessional vulnerability turn chaos into catharsis, and theatricality into something deeply human. Nearly 25 years in, CHIODOS is once again at the forefront, revitalized and thriving, with Owens carrying the torch. What began with a return at the When We Were Young festival in 2024 erupted into sold-out tours, festival appearances, and a surge of intergenerational fans singing every word. They sold out the Hollywood Palladium and continually had to upgrade venues across their most recent trek.

The band's full-length debut, "All's Well That Ends Well", captured lightning in a bottle. Raw, unfiltered, and overflowing with nerve, it captured both the beauty and brutality of youth.

The passionate devotion of CHIODOS fans reached a fever pitch, as their peers in bands like PARAMORE and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE exploded. "Bone Palace Ballet" debuted at No. 1 on the rock chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200, a staggering victory for a band built on sweaty sing-alongs. They supported No. 3 rock album "Devil" in 2014 on tour with A DAY TO REMEMBER, BRING ME THE HORIZON and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE (following a 2013 Kerrang!-sponsored European trek and return to Warped).

Celebrating the anniversary of their classic debut in 2025 and with an eye toward new material, CHIODOS is reconfigured, revitalized, and resonating all over again. Owens and company continue to create and inspire.

"My goal has always been to have people be able to find us, years later, when we're no longer around, and have a whole world to jump into and escape whatever they need to escape," he says.

Photo credit: @drewfromcharlotte (courtesy of Partners And Associates Agency)