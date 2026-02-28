CHLOE TRUJILLO, Wife Of METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO, Releases Video For 'Lies' Single From Upcoming 'Rebirth' EP

With her sights set on a March 5 release for her independent new solo EP "Rebirth", singer and songwriter Chloe Trujillo, who is the wife of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, has unveiled the final video for "Lies" from the collection. Watch the clip below.

Chloe says the haunting and sonically heavy Middle Eastern-tinged track "is all about letting go of those lies we tell ourselves, freeing the ego, limiting beliefs, control, old identities and opening up to receive a higher truth. True spiritual insight comes from piercing beyond illusions, our own and the worlds or society's and shedding old layers to reveal our truth."

Chloe teamed up with producer Alejandro Ordonez and Raubtier Productions (she previously worked with the team for her "Path" video) for the clip's direction. To fully capture the authenticity of the magical ritualistic moment around the fire which further enhances the song's message, the video highlights two native dancers, Ba'ac Garcia and M.Baaker.

"Lies" follows the album's first single, the soulfully expressive metal song "As The Sky Is Falling Down". The track's ominous guitar underscores the Paris-born and Los Angeles-based artist's moving and haunting delivery. The delicate hum gives way to a trudging groove, and Chloe proclaims, "As the sky is falling down, I stand tall, wreckage all around, but I won't fall." Her spoken word transfixes over the turbulent bridge.

"Rebirth" evokes the sound of change out loud. You can hear the past being shed, the present being seized, and the future being manifested through her spirited conjurations of soulfully expressive metal.

Chloe carefully crafted what would become "Rebirth" throughout 2024 and 2025. Her songwriting process is ongoing and ever evolving. When choosing the songs for the new EP, she says, "I have a stash of hundreds of songs waiting to be properly recorded, so for this EP I selected four of those to finish. I already have another six or seven in mind for my next release." Following writing, she teamed up with producer Jake Carmona to bring it to life in the studio.

Robert and Chloe have a son, Tye, and daughter, Lullah.

Regarding how she and Robert met, Chloe told the "Honest AF Show" in a 2021 interview: "He was playing in SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. We met in the '90s. I was still in high school. It's funny, because I was always part of that punk rock, metal scene — ever since I was, like, 12 [or] 13 — and I would go to a lot of shows. We met [while I was still living] in Paris. I became really good friends with a guy — I'm still friends with him. He's older. He was kind of a big-brother figure to me… And he was really good friends with all the SUICIDAL guys. And they played a lot in Paris. I became really good friends with Rocky George and Mike Clark. This was before cell phones. They would call me up every time they would come into town: 'Let's go out.' And Robert would always be there. But it's so funny, because I was just hanging out with those two guys. Robert would be kind of there, but I never really talked to him except for just random things, but not really hang out."

She continued: "I lived in New York for two years, and I did musical theater and cabaret stuff there. And after two years in New York, I moved to L.A. I didn't have any contact [with Robert during that time], 'cause Ozzy barely played in Paris. I hadn't seen Robert in years. I only saw him once — they played Donington festival in England sometime in the '90s; I don't remember when. But then I hadn't seen him. So I wasn't thinking of him at all until my friend — the older brother figure [I mentioned earlier] — called me and said, 'Hey, I told Robert you were in L.A. now. He wants you to call him.' So I'm, like, 'Okay. All right.' And it's funny, because I leave him a voice mail and then I don't hear anything from him. And then my friend calls me back saying, 'Robert called me. He was in Tahiti surfing. And he was checking his message from a pay phone, and he mistakenly deleted your message. So he wants you to call him back.' And I'm, like, 'Is this a joke?' And I'm, like, 'Okay. I'll call him back.' And then we kind of got together.

"It's so funny, 'cause I tell him that too now, and he hates when I say this, but I was at the point in my life where I came out of relationships that were kind of horrible," Chloe added. "And I was, like, 'No more. I'm just gonna focus on my career. That's it.' And so when Robert asked me on a date, because I knew him from before, I didn't wanna hurt his feelings. I said, 'Okay.' But then deep inside, I was, like, 'Fuck. What's happening?' I was, like, 'I wanna focus on my career. I don't wanna fall into that trap anymore. I don't need this in my life.'"

Asked if she was attracted to Robert and whether she ever thought of him "that way," Chloe said: "Not really. I always thought, 'Oh, yeah, he's cute,' whatever, but I never really thought of him like… It's not like, 'Oh, I saw him and I fell in love' — it was not like that at all. So when he asked me on a date, I was almost, like, 'I don't wanna hurt his feelings.' And even the following day, after I saw him, he was calling me right away. I didn't even pick up my phone. I was, like, 'What does he want? I saw him yesterday.' And it went to my voice mail. Then I heard his message, and it was actually cute, 'cause he was, like, 'Me and a bunch of friends, we're gonna go see that movie tonight, if you wanna come.' So I called him back, and I said, 'That sounds good,' because it's like a bunch of friends; it's not like a date. And then I don't even know when things shifted, because it happened so naturally."

Photo credit: Cathryn Farnsworth (courtesy of SRO PR)