CHRIS ADLER Says He Hasn't Spoken To His Brother WILLIE Since He Got Kicked Out Of LAMB OF GOD: 'We Are Estranged'

Chris Adler has once again opened up about his departure from LAMB OF GOD, explaining that it was "as big of a shock" for him as it was for the fans for him to be fired from what he considered to be his "identity".

LAMB OF GOD officially parted ways with the drummer in July 2019. He was replaced by Art Cruz, who had previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in 2018 and early 2019.

Adler, who has also played drums with a number of metal artists, including MEGADETH, NITRO, BLOTTED SCIENCE and PROTEST THE HERO, spoke about the circumstances that led to his exit from LAMB OF GOD in a new interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET. He said: "People are interested in, 'What the fuck happened?' There was an incident in 2018 when I had a motorcycle accident on an island outside of Thailand that really messed up my shoulder, but that was resolved quickly. I had a great surgeon who works for the Indianapolis Colts, who got me up and running. In three or four months, I had as much motion and strength as before. That wasn't an issue.'

He continued: "First of all, I'm doing great, but it took a long time to get to this point. Right around the time I left, there were a lot of things going on. My mother was very sick. She ended up passing. I was going through a really terrible divorce. If you've been a fan of LAMB and followed us from the beginning, there are enough stories to go around. Number one, I really put all of myself into this project. Two, we were, in general, a very dysfunctional family that was rolling around, trying to figure it out. In many ways, that worked well for us. It pushed us to push each other to be better. It wasn't something that anybody wanted to walk away from. We knew we might not always be best friends, but in pushing each other, we made something fairly unique.'

Chris added: "Right at the same time, it was around 2003, I started noticing something with my right foot doing weird things when I didn't want it to be doing weird things. It wasn't too often, and it didn't mess up anything for a long time. Slowly, it got worse. By around 2016, I was touring with LAMB and MEGADETH, and it was making a difference in the show in that there were points where I felt like I couldn't control it. I started going through all sorts of physical and occupational therapy. Working out, not working out, yoga — whatever I could do to figure out what was going on. I ended up in a place in Richmond called Neurological Associates, which, because of the symptoms, had me bring in my pedals to solve what was going on. They sent me to the neurological center at VCU, which is a big school here that has connections with Johns Hopkins. They put me through a battery of tests, and I was diagnosed with a thing called musician's dystonia."

Adler went on to say that it took him a long time to be willing to publicly discuss his battle with musician's dystonia, which is described as "a task-specific movement disorder causing involuntary muscle contractions and impaired motor control while playing a musical instrument." He explained: "I haven't wanted to talk about it before now. It's really a death sentence in many ways. But Alex Webster [bass, CANNIBAL CORPSE] had brought it up, and I'm friends with him. I recently saw the NICKELBACK documentary. I'm not the biggest NICKELBACK fan, but it's a great documentary. Their drummer [Daniel Adair] went through the same thing. He had the same issues as I, where it's a death sentence. It's called 'task-specific focal dystonia.' It's in my foot in this case. It happens to people who perform a repetitive motion for an extended amount of time, like quarterbacks, golfers, first-chair violinists and a lot of guitar players. It's not as common for drummers, but I know a few people who have the symptoms but never got diagnosed. I'm pretty sure it's more common than they are aware of. The nerves that are telling my foot to do this are worn out. Eventually, it stops doing what you want it to do. In the case of dystonia, it causes things like depression, but the nerve gives your foot the signal. At the same time, it misfires. It uses the muscles that would go opposite to the intended motion. If I were trying to depress my right foot, often it would lift or shoot to the side or shoot back. It kept getting worse and worse. That happened at the same time that all this stuff did. I took the medical work to the band. They knew I was in the middle of a big divorce."

Chris continued: "Like I said, we were dysfunctional. We weren't always best friends. It was strained. Whoever was not in the room was getting picked on. I was the guy out of the room. I think one of the things that, from my perspective, and I don't mean to speak for anybody, I think when I took the MEGADETH gig, that really strained things even further. Nobody said, 'We don't want you to do it,' or 'You're cheating on us.' That was still the vibe, then when MEGADETH won a Grammy, that pushed it further. I won a [Juno, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy] with the other band that I joined, PROTEST THE HERO, a couple of years prior. It just snapped, and that was it. I went to them and said, 'This doesn't happen all the time. It happens on these particular songs. Can we work around it? We have a pretty large body of work.' Nobody wanted to do that. There wasn't anything I could do about it.

"That was very difficult for me," Chris added. "In many ways, that band was my identity. It's everything that I worked for. I spiraled. My mom passed, divorce — it was a messy, messy time for me to try to pull myself up and try to feel 'I'm going to be okay.' It did take a while, to be honest. Maybe about a year into that, I was just trying to find myself and even define what chapter two would look like; the only way around dystonia is to re-learn how to play. In that case, your right foot as a drummer is your lead foot. I worked out and talked to the doctors and specialists about changing it. Now, I lead with my left foot, which throws the right foot in a loop mentally. I have to build a different connection for it to work. That connection is now strong. I'm able to do it well, but not some of the things I was doing in LAMB. It's a relief not having to do those things because I was coming offstage really depressed about the shows we were having."

When interviewer David E. Gehlke noted that "it was a surprise" to the fans when Chris left LAMB OF GOD, considering how involved he was in the band's activities, Adler said: "It was as big of a shock to me. It was, 'I don't know how to make this work.' I wasn't given much of a choice. It was one of those e-mails: 'Services no longer required.' It took a while to dig out of that. I'm happy I did. It could have gone a different way. Today, I'm grateful and happy for where I am. Like I said, my home life is awesome, and I'm looking forward to doing some shows with these guys [in the FIRSTBORNE project], having more fun and feeling a lot less pressure."

Asked if he is still in touch with his brother, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Willie Adler, Chris said: "I guess the best way to put it is that I was sideswiped with the whole thing. I wish him all the best; I'm wishing them all the best, and I think about him all the time, but I would say we are estranged. Since that e-mail that I got, where he was not even willing to talk to me about it, we haven't spoken."

Chris added: "At this point, I've got to work through resentments and regrets and all that stuff. I'm happy where I'm at. I hope he's happy where he is. Everything is cool with me."

Chris Adler's full interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET will be published later this week.

Back in September 2020, Willie was asked in an interview with "The Vanflip Podcast" how his brother was doing. Willie said at the time: "You would have to ask him… I would like to think that he's doing well, and I really want him to be doing well. I just haven't talked to him. I really want him to be doing well."

Willie also talked about the emotional complexities of playing in LAMB OF GOD without his brother, who had co-founded the band more than three decades ago.

"I mean, he's my brother, so we have shit that nobody else has," Willie said. "And till the day we both die, we'll always have that bond. But at the same time, LAMB OF GOD is bigger than any one dude, and to do what's best for LAMB OF GOD and where we are now, I think we did what's best for LAMB OF GOD and where the band is currently."

Last month, Chris Adler was asked by Scott Penfold of Loaded Radio if he would ever rejoin LAMB OF GOD. Chris responded: "Um, would I step in to do it again? Oh, man. I don't know that I would. It feels like it would be like, would you go on a date with your ex-wife that you still kind of pine for? And I don't think that would be a very good idea for either of us. I'll take the memories and the plaques and Grammys that I can show my parents or whatever, and we'll let it rest."

Adler previously addressed his departure from LAMB OF GOD in June 2020, saying that "everybody parted on good terms. I left my drum throne in good hands with Art, who has been a friend. I think I met Art when he was 17 years old — I've got a picture of me and him standing outside the bus when he stood there waiting for an autograph. So he and I have been friends for a long time. And, obviously, the guys in the band are not only family," referring to the fact that his brother Willie plays guitar for LAMB OF GOD, "but became great friends over 25 years. And it was quite a career that we had. It didn't end — I don't think anybody from either side would say it ended really particularly well in that I think we all hoped and dreamed and wanted all the same thing but just couldn't seem to get ourselves on the same page, for whatever reason.

"As much as I loved doing what I was doing, it certainly seems like it was kind of a good time to maybe step away," he added. "And I think everybody wins in that regard. And I wish the best for them, and I'm sure they do… You have to speak to them — I'm not sure — but I hope they do for me.

"I didn't leave because I didn't want to be involved with music or play the drums. [And] I didn't leave the band because I was wanting to do something too heavy or too light or anything like that. It was just kind of a mutual crossroads… The shoe didn't fit anymore on either side.

"I'm happy to have had been a part of it. I think if I was [still] in that band, I would be pushing even further than what we've ever done before."

Chris's new band FIRSTBORNE, in which he is joined by guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan (GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES, THE END MACHINE),will release its debut full-length album, "Lucky", on July 18 via M-Theory Audio. The LP was recorded with acclaimed producer Eugene "Machine" Freeman (CLUTCH, KING CRIMSON, CROBOT).