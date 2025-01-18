CHRIS BARNES Explains Why SIX FEET UNDER Didn't Tour The U.S. For More Than A Decade

In a new interview with Concrete Spew, SIX FEET UNDER vocalist Chris Barnes was asked why his band waited more than a decade to return to the road in the U.S. as part of the ongoing tour with NILE, PSYCROPTIC and EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, the first U.S. tour in 12 years, actually, for us. And, well, I guess the hiatus was due to just to being so expensive and so many things have changed. And we didn't have a booking agent in the U.S. for many years. So there was a lot of things working against us. And I felt like we should really hold off and concentrate on Europe until the tide changed. And finally, with this new album, I was able to a new booking agency in the U.S. who I'd been watching for a while, 'cause how they did things really appealed to me, the guys at TKO. And so I started talking to them, and they wanted to do something. And it just seemed like the right moment. When they kind of presented this tour with NILE as co-headlining tour, I couldn't say no. It seemed like this is the one we've been waiting for all these years. And we really needed to do something big like this to get our foot back in the door."

SIX FEET UNDER's fourteenth studio album, "Killing For Revenge", was released in May 2024 through Metal Blade Records.

"I chose the title 'Killing For Revenge' after we completed writing and noticed that all the lyrics and storylines had a common theme of revenge. Revenge by human or revenge by nature," Barnes previously said. "The album title describes the flow of the stories within the lyrics perfectly."

"Killing For Revenge" marks the second album that Barnes and guitarist Jack Owen (ex-CANNIBAL CORPSE) have created together since reuniting for 2020's "Nightmares Of The Decomposed". Owen also produced "Killing For Revenge".

"We worked well together in CANNIBAL CORPSE," recalled Barnes. "I loved him to death as a friend and a musician, so I'm really comfortable giving him the reins because I just have such great respect for him as an artist."

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, "Haunted". Only Barnes remains from SIX FEET UNDER's original incarnation, with Chris and Jack joined in the band's current lineup by guitarist Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella.

While Barnes is the sole remaining member, SIX FEET UNDER is about more than he and Owen. The singer is thrilled with the current lineup, and what each member brings to the table. "Jeff and Marco have been with me for about 10 years," Barnes said. "I'm really fortunate that I have probably the best musicians in metal. If you look at it, we have the same amount of original members as CANNIBAL CORPSE. Jeff is a killer bass player. Marco's probably the best drummer out there. Jack's the greatest songwriter I've ever been involved with over the 30-plus years I've been doing music professionally. And Ray is just a phenomenal guitarist who can play everything from jazz to death metal. The lineup now is untouchable."

"Killing For Revenge", which features a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal", was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The record was released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.