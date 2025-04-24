MASTERS OF REALITY's CHRIS GOSS Says 'Spinal Nerve Problem' Won't Keep Him From Performing Live

In a new interview with the "Neil Jones Rock Show" on TotalRock, Chris Goss, the singer, guitarist and driving force behind MASTERS OF REALITY, spoke about the health issues which forced him to perform while seated during the band's ongoing European tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was doing great until a few weeks ago. It's been an ongoing thing. It's a spinal nerve problem, a sciatic problem, and at times it's misery. But it's not gonna stop me from playing. So, as long as I have a brain and fingers, I think I'll be okay."

MASTERS OF REALITY released its first new album in 16 years, "The Archer", on March 28 digitally and on April 11 physically on CD and LP via Mascot Records.

"The Archer" was produced by Goss and features guitarist Alain Johannes, drummer John Leamy and bassist Paul Powell.

Goss has positioned himself as one of the most important and influential producers of the last 30 years. The list of bands and artists he has worked with in that capacity is long and illustrious: QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS, Mark Lanegan, FOO FIGHTERS, THE CULT, UNKLE, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, former HOLE bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur, even Hollywood star Russell Crowe. He's the connective tissue which links so much modern music.

When MASTERS OF REALITY's single "Sugar" was released in May 2024, it was the band's first new music in 15 years.

Earlier this year, Goss said that the characters that occupy "The Archer" are the nameless and faceless people that one sees at times or regularly observes driving on whatever road we're both on briefly.

"Everyone has a story. And their own story is the most important thing in the world to them," he explained. "No one is special. Everyone is heading towards, or actually in, their own 'Gethsemane' moment — a New Testament narrative that exemplifies the cold realization of one's fate. Sweating blood is more common than most can imagine."

Regarding MASTERS OF REALITY's musical evolution, Goss said: "This album intentionally broke away from the heavier riff rock that we dominated for over three decades. I hope one can see Nina Simone just as powerful as a heavy blues force, in her emotion, rebellious attitude, raw presentation and not just gothicized blues riffs."

He continued: "The 'stoner and desert rock' riffing was a reason for MASTERS OF REALITY to break away on this record and present our blues in a different light for a minute. Blues isn't a three-chord riff progression. It's life itself. I can easily provide a thousand heavy riffs at the drop of a dime. But I dare any self-proclaimed heavy riff band to have the balls to throw the curve ball that we've thrown with this album."

Image credit: Wladi Lach