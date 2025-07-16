CHRIS BARNES On Upcoming SIX FEET UNDER Album: 'It's Shaping Up To Be One Of Our Best'

Vocalist Chris Barnes of death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER says that the band's upcoming album will be "one of our best". The follow-up to last year's "Killing For Revenge" is tentatively due in early 2026 via Metal Blade Records.

Earlier today, Barnes took to his social media to write: "We are excited to inform our fans that Mr. Jack 'The Explosion' Owen has completed recording his guitar tracks for the new SIX FEET UNDER album at AudioHammer with Jason Suecof! And WOW what a killer guitar tone and performance.. AMAZING! Everything production wise is shaping up and taking form as one of our most interesting albums to date. There is quite a variety and intensity among these new songs, from all out brutality to old school SIX FEET UNDER classic groove. Lord Marco [Marco Pitruzzella] got a thunderous sound to his drum tracks last month, and it complements what Jack did perfectly.

"Next up is Jeff Hughell recording bass tracks this month and Ray Suhy knocking out the lead guitar work before we leave for our U.S. fall tour starting September 20th with EXHORDER, WRETCHED, and INCITE. After the tour, I will immediately be heading to the greatest studio on the planet, we're I've recorded 90% of my vocals over the years with SFU, Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, with my long time friend and engineer Chris Carroll.

"We are all so excited about this record and how it's shaping up to be one of our best, I think all of our fans will recognize what a truly great album it is… In the meantime don't forget to grab your tickets for our upcoming U.S. fall tour early, on sale now."

"Killing For Revenge" came out in May 2024 through Metal Blade Records. The LP marked the second effort that Barnes and Owen (ex-CANNIBAL CORPSE) had created together since reuniting for 2020's "Nightmares Of The Decomposed". Owen also produced "Killing For Revenge".

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, "Haunted". Only Barnes remains from SIX FEET UNDER's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Owen and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

While Barnes is the sole remaining member, SIX FEET UNDER is about more than he and Owen. The singer is thrilled with the current lineup, and what each member brings to the table. "Jeff and Marco have been with me for about 10 years," Barnes said in last year's press release. "I'm really fortunate that I have probably the best musicians in metal. If you look at it, we have the same amount of original members as CANNIBAL CORPSE. Jeff is a killer bass player. Marco's probably the best drummer out there. Jack's the greatest songwriter I've ever been involved with over the 30-plus years I've been doing music professionally. And Ray is just a phenomenal guitarist who can play everything from jazz to death metal. The lineup now is untouchable."

"Killing For Revenge", which featured a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal", was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The record was released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

SIX FEET UNDER is:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

Photo by Stephanie Cabral