CHRIS CAFFERY: 'I Get Trashed More On The SAVATAGE Sites Than I Do On BLABBERMOUTH'

In a new interview with RockTheLife, SAVATAGE guitarist Chris Caffery spoke about online criticism he and his bandmates have received for reactivating the band without late SAVATAGE guitarist Criss Oliva and Criss's brother, SAVATAGE mastermind Jon Oliva. Referencing the fact that he engaged in online banter during the pandemic on the social media channels of sites like BLABBERMOUTH.NET and SAVATAGE-related pages, Caffery said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have a decent relationship with the Blabbermouth people… In the COVID time, I would watch people get stir crazy and be online. And I saw what was going on with Blabbermouth, how they were really releasing a lot of frustration in the one-liners that were happening on that site. And you could see a lot of musicians that were a part of those conversations. They were getting so mad. And I would sit there laughing my butt off at some of these jokes. And I just decided one day to join in."

Chris continued: "There was one pretty ridiculous statement made at one point by somebody that had said he was the reason why a band or a particular type of guitar metal had started, and I kept putting that person's name into all these other posts, and the Blabbermouth people knew that I was being them. 'Cause they would always have Corey [Taylor] from SLIPKNOT — they had their one name that would wind up in every post to be funny. And I was doing it with the one name I was using, and they got pretty hip to it. So, even when I get to the title and the posts come out with me in the Blabbermouth thing, they don't attack me in it. And I think that what's pretty cool is I think there's a respect that happened over the fact that the roots inside of there know that my sense of humor got what they were doing. And I never thought it was anything that was bad. It was something that was so funny in the midst of the weirdest year of my life and I just chimed in with them and it was kind of funny. So look at that and I'm just, like, it's not a bad thing. I mean, those people are all music fans and they're having a good time. And I thought it was always funny when I watched the musicians that got so upset."

Caffery added: "I've had plenty of times where people had had their comments about me. Throughout the years with SAVATAGE — I get trashed more on the SAVATAGE sites than I do on Blabbermouth, because there's always people that aren't happy about things: 'As long as Criss Oliva is not alive, it's not SAVATAGE.' It's, like, well, you wouldn't be talking about Criss Oliva… The reason why you have thousands of people [talking about SAVATAGE alive online] is because we've kept the legacy alive. It's given you the ability to have two thousand people talk shit about me instead of twenty. So your voice of no reason is heard by a lot more. And I appreciate that 'cause you're advertising the legacy of SAVATAGE. And nobody likes Criss Oliva more than me. And that that's just a fact. He was a big reason why I am who I am and where I am. So, like I said, I brush it off. And you grow up a lot on that as time goes on."

Joining Chris in SAVATAGE's current touring lineup are Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Al Pitrelli on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals.

Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, in 2023 suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health.

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his exit. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.