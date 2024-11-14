CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter TONI To Release 'Sunset Of Your Love' Single

Toni Cornell, the 20-year-old daughter of late SOUNDGARDEN and AUDIOSLAVE singer Chris Cornell, will release a single, "Sunset Of Your Love", on November 21.

Toni announced the song's arrival in an Instagram post, adding that the track was written with Mozella and produced by Dave Hamelin. Hamelin is a Canadian musician, songwriter and producer known for his work with indie rock band THE STILLS, as well as his production work on Beyoncé's "16 Carriages".

Back in 2019, Toni shared a track called "Far Away Places".

In April 2022, Toni paid homage to her father with a soulful performance of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U", a cover of the track from the rock legend's posthumous album "No One Sings Like You Anymore", on "The Late Late Show With James Corden".

In 2018, Toni released a duet of her and her father performing "Nothing Compares 2 U" and donated all of the proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Toni began working with the IRC in 2017 alongside her dad and the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation. In 2021, Toni was named the youngest ambassador to be appointed by the IRC.

In April 2017, Toni visited with Syrian and Afghan refugees in Athens, Greece, joined by her mother and father, and later that year returned to see more of the IRC's work in Lesvos, Greece.

In December 2021, Toni performed "Nothing Compares 2 U" on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". She was joined on acoustic guitar by Pete Thorn, who had performed with Chris Cornell on tours supporting the SOUNDGARDEN frontman's "Carry On" and "Scream" solo albums.

Six and a half years ago, Toni shared a recording of her and her late father covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" to mark Father's Day.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote at the time. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

In April 2020, Toni performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide. But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.