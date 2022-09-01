CHRIS JERICHO Injures Throat; FOZZY Postpones Tour Dates

FOZZY has postponed the first two weeks of its previously announced summer/fall 2022 "Save The World" tour due to a "throat injury" suffered by the band's lead singer, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho.

According to a statement released by FOZZY earlier today, Jericho sustained a bruised larynx last month at the AEW "Quake By The Lake" event in Minnesota where he squared off against Jon Moxley for the interim AEW world championship.

FOZZY's full statement reads as follows: "On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn't fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that FOZZY postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible.

"The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com. All tickets remain valid!

"The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. FOZZY appreciates each and every one of you and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!"

FOZZY is continuing to tour in support of its eighth full-length studio album, "Boombox", which came out in May. The follow-up to 2017's "Judas" features FOZZY's anthemic single "I Still Burn", their newest Top 20 hit at Mainstream Rock radio. The official music video for "I Still Burn" recently eclipsed one million views. The 12-track collection, produced by Johnny Andrews, also features the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

This past January, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals),Rich Ward (guitars, vocals),Grant Brooks (drums),Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).