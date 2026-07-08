CHUCK SCHULDINER's Estate Collaborates With KnuckleBonz To Offer 'Death Experience' In KnuckleBonz360

KnuckleBonz has announced an official collaboration with DEATH and the estate of Chuck Schuldiner to offer the Death Experience in KnuckleBonz360, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching summer 2026.

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With more than 20 band worlds launching in 2026, KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, and explore as iconic album art and imagery come to life!

Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz Corp., said: "As a kid, I would stare at album covers for hours and wonder what existed beyond those four corners, wondering what world was living just outside the frame. In building KnuckleBonz360, we got an opportunity to imagine this world using DEATH's 'Leprosy' album. Chuck Schuldiner's vision, his artistry, and his legacy deserve to be experienced, not just remembered. That's what the Death Experience delivers."

The Death Experience is developed by a team of incredibly talented artists, engineers, and enthusiastic music superfans. The creators are also fans! DEATH's fans from across the globe can come together in KnuckleBonz360 to celebrate the band's complete catalog and the unparalleled legacy of Chuck Schuldiner, widely recognized as the father of death metal.

Chris Steele, nephew of Chuck Schuldiner, said: "Whether you're sitting on a throne and toasting with the goblet of gore or climbing a fiery red mountain with the sound of perseverance helping you reach the summit, this experience is immersive and something my imagination has been starving for."

Fans will enter the Death Experience and discover an immersive world spanning the band's entire discography, from "Scream Bloody Gore" to "The Sound Of Perseverance". At the heart of the experience, the iconic "Leprosy" album comes to life in stunning 3D. Every KnuckleBonz limited-edition DEATH and Chuck Schuldiner collectible is woven into the experience, existing within the world fans can explore and collect.

The Death Experience in KnuckleBonz360 will feature exclusive digital and physical collectibles and merchandise that ships worldwide. This multi-player world allows DEATH fans to connect and explore together. The experience launches summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

KnuckleBonz Corp. is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture. With the launch of KnuckleBonz360, the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

"Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, was released in November 2025 via Decibel Books.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

Fans can order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com.

Press image courtesy of Relapse