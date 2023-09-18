Classic HALFORD Titles To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time Ever

It is universally agreed that one of the greatest heavy metal vocalists of all time is Rob Halford, who is often referred to as the "Metal God" due to his distinctive, multi-octave singing voice, and his larger-than-life, leather-and-studs persona.

While best-known as the longtime singer of JUDAS PRIEST, Halford has also launched his own successful solo career. And now, two of his classic solo efforts will be issued on vinyl for the first time ever — "Crucible" and "Made Of Metal". Both will be issued in several limited-edition color variants — "Crucible" in the colors black (900 units),neon violet (500),ghostly purple (500),and black purple/navy splatter (100),while "Made Of Metal" will be issued in black (900),white (500),coronetto (500),and ghostly (100). A limited number of copies of each variant will be personally signed by Rob Halford.

"I am really proud to see these two HALFORD band records released on vinyl for the first time," says Rob. "My fans will love the packaging and care that went into these reissues."

Both albums were produced by Roy Z. 2002's "Crucible" spawned such headbanging favorites as "Betrayal" and the title track (and saw Halford joined by Metal Mike Chlasciak on guitar, Patrick Lachman on guitar, Ray Riendeau on bass, and Bobby Jarzombek on drums),while 2010's "Made Of Metal" gave us "Till The Day I Die" and "Fire And Ice" (and saw both Chlasciak and Jarzombek returning, as well as bassist Mike Davis and Roy Z providing additional guitar work).

"Crucible" track listing:

Side 1

01. Park Manor (Instrumental)

02. Crucible

03. One Will

04. Betrayal

05. Handing Out Bullets

Side 2

01. Hearts Of Darkness

02. Crystal

03. Heretic

04. Golgotha

Side 3

01. Wrath Of God

02. Weaving Sorrow

03. Sun

04. Trail Of Tears

Side 4

01. She (Bonus)

02. Fugitive (Bonus)

03. Rock The World (Bonus Japan)

04. In The Morning (Bonus Japan)

"Made Of Metal" track listing:

Side 1:

01. Undisputed

02. Fire And Ice

03. Made Of Metal

04. Speed Of Sound

Side 2:

05. Like There's No Tomorrow

06. Till The Day I Die

07. We Own The Night

08. Heartless

Side 3:

09. Hell Razor

10. Thunder And Lightning

11. Twenty-Five Years

Side 4:

12. Matador

13. I Know We Stand A Chance

14. The Mower

Both double-LPs are expected to ship around December 1, 2023.

Manic Vision Records is re-releasing these albums. These re-issues will not be sold in stores and will be exclusively available on Rob Halford's official merchandise store located at VisionMerch.com/Halford. There is exclusive Rob Halford merchandise available in the store as well.

Rob's last CD with the HALFORD band, "Made Of Metal", came out in September 2010 and was the follow-up to 2009's "Halford III - Winter Songs", which was the singer's first solo release in more than seven years.

After the release of JUDAS PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", Halford wanted to do a solo record, but the rest of the group wouldn't let him. So he left the band and did it anyway, while his bandmates continued without him. PRIEST recruited vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens in 1996 and released two studio albums, 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition", before reuniting with Rob in 2003.