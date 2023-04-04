Classic Recordings From HEART, FAITH NO MORE, RAINBOW And ALICE COOPER Featured On 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Soundtrack

Revealed by James Gunn on Monday (April 3),the track listing for "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" is a collection of 17 songs and is set for release on CD and digital download May 3. The soundtrack will also be available on 12-inch two-LP vinyl on May 5 and will be followed by the cassette version on July 7. The "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score" digital album featuring music by composer John Murphy ("The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special", "Suicide Squad") will be released on May 3.

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" track listing:

01. "Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Performed by RADIOHEAD

02. "Crazy On You" - Performed by HEART

03. "Since You Been Gone" - Performed by RAINBOW

04. "In The Meantime" - Performed by SPACEHOG

05. "Reasons" - Performed by EARTH, WIND AND FIRE

06. "Do You Realize??" - Performed by THE FLAMING LIPS

07. "We Care a Lot" - Performed by FAITH NO MORE

08. "Koinu No Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - Performed by EHAMIC

09. "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Performed by ALICE COOPER

10. "San Francisco" - Performed by THE MOWGLI'S

11. "Poor Girl" - Performed by X

12. "This Is The Day" - Performed by THE THE

13. "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Performed by BEASTIE BOYS

14. "Dog Days Are Over" - Performed by FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

15. "Badlands" - Performed by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

16. "I Will Dare" - Performed by THE REPLACEMENTS

17. "Come And Get Your Love" - Performed by REDBONE

In Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3", our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.