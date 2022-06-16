CLAWFINGER Frontman Apologizes For Spitting On Photographer: 'I Misfired'

Vocalist Zak Tell of the long-running Swedish rap/metal combo CLAWFINGER has apologized for spitting on a photographer during the band's recent concert in the Czech Republic. The incident took place at the Roxy Club in Prague on May 29 at what marked CLAWFINGER's first appearance in the country in four years.

Earlier today, Tell took to CLAWFINGER's social media to share a few photos from the Prague gig, and he included the following message: "Let me tell you about one of my more embarrassing Moments. We played the Roxy Club in Prague a few weeks ago, it was an amazing crowd and we were pretty damn good too if I may say so. I have a tendency to spit alot onstage and sometimes even on myself. For obvious reasons I try to avoid spitting on band members or the audience but this time I misfired and hit a photographer right on the cheek, she was standing up at the front next to my monitor. I felt so embarrassed and I quickly swooped down to wipe her cheek, say I was sorry and give her a beer to make up for my mistake. She looked very surprised and slightly disgusted and rightly so, poor thing. I gave her one more beer later on in the show and then spent the next week or so feeling bad about the whole thing. As she was a photographer I kept my eyes on instagram for shots from the gig and finally one showed up of Bård, I saw that it was a female photographer and that it was taken from close to the stage so I figured it might be her, I sent her a message and BAM, she was the one. I told I was sorry once again and then said that I would love to post her photos on our social medias if she was interested…and here they are. So one final time, Drahoslava Letáková, please accept my sincerest apologies and thank you for the amazing photos!"

This past March, CLAWFINGER released the official music video for its new single, "Environmental Patients". The track marked the first new music from CLAWFINGER in more than two years.

Prior to the arrival of "Environmental Patients", CLAWFINGER released a single called "Tear You Down" in September 2019 and "Save Our Souls" in 2017. "Save Our Souls" was made available four years after CLAWFINGER announced it was calling it quits.

During the break from the studio, the members of CLAWFINGER were reportedly taking care of their families while performing sporadic reunion shows, mostly at European festivals. "CLAWFINGER no longer is our main job," the band explained at the time. "We all have other jobs and families to love."

CLAWFINGER's last studio album, "Life Will Kill You", was released in the U.S. in July 2008 via Locomotive Records. The CD, which entered the German Media Control chart at position No. 89 upon its European release in 2007, was recorded and produced at Sweden's Fear And Loathing Studios, a facility that CLAWFINGER runs along with the members of MESHUGGAH.

CLAWFINGER's debut album, 1993's "Deaf Dumb Blind", included the controversial single "N****r", an anti-racism statement that caused quite a stir and was a massive success.

"Deaf Dumb Blind" sold over 600,000 copies worldwide and was critically acclaimed in Swedish press.