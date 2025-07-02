CLAWFINGER Releases Music Video For New Single 'Scum', Featuring Anti-DONALD TRUMP Message

Long-running Swedish rap-metal combo CLAWFINGER has released the official Rune Foss-directed music video for its new single, "Scum". The track, which was mixed by Jocke Skog at the Sunmountain Facilities and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street, is a clear jab at U.S. president Donald Trump, with such lyrics as "a bad taste in my mouth, a sore sight for my eyes a foul stench in the air, a nasty vibe in the house a bad excuse for a man, a dark time for the earth" and "another pussy to grab, yes that's what you said, a small cock in your pants, no brain in your head".

CLAWFINGER vocalist Zak Tell said in a statement: "'Scum' is a raw, loud, and brutally honest punk rap anthem that goes straight for the throat. It's aimed at the kind of guy who's selfish, sexist, full of himself and somehow still talking. With sharp lyrics and a beat that hits like a punch, 'Scum' says what we're all thinking about that one guy we all wish would just vanish from the face of the earth. It's angry and it's dark. If you've ever wanted to spit in someone's face but lacked the upper-body strength or social permission, this song's for you."

Five years ago, Tell expressed his disdain for Trump while speaking to Germany's Metalogy about the enduring lyrical themes covered on the band's debut album, "Deaf Dumb Blind", which came out more than 30 years ago. He said: "I wish I could say that things have changed [since that record has released]. I guess a couple of things did that too. But if you look at what's going on in the world and how we behave as human beings, I think we haven't made much progress. And it looks like there is a Trump for every Greta [Thunberg] — that's just an example because it's just so much on the news. For every person who wants to improve the world, there is an idiot who wants to turn everything back. It kind of feels like it happens every time. I already thought that maybe this is simply human nature; the constant back-and-forth and colliding. I'm really not sure if things have gotten better. I wish I could say that they were. But I don't think they are. So I think that the 'Deaf Dumb Blind' message is still up to date and that it has stands the test of time quite well. Of course, it's difficult to be objective with something that is a big part of me."

CLAWFINGER recently announced that it has signed a new record deal with the Perception label, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music.

On Friday, June 20, CLAWFINGER shared the following message via social media: "Well, well, well... look who signed a record deal again, just a quick 32 years after our first one. Yes, it's true: we've officially signed with Perception label — a division of Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Do we understand how the music business works anymore? Absolutely not. Do we know if this is a brilliant move or a beautifully misguided one? Also no. Is the industry still a fickle beast that eats its young and spits out vinyl? Naturally. But are we thrilled to once again be caught in the trap? You bet your nostalgic little heart we are.

"Here's to new tunes, old habits, and making the same mistakes... but with better shoes."

Last July, Tell was asked by Metal Mad TV if he and his CLAWFINGER bandmates would ever release a follow-up album to 2007's "Life Will Kill You". He responded: "Well, [GUNS N' ROSES'] 'Chinese Democracy' took a long time too. I don't know. The thing is we don't really have a record deal anymore. We have a management. We release stuff via his label whenever we feel like it. We have maybe like five songs almost ready now. Maybe we'll release that as an EP.

"I don't know if there will be an album," he continued. "I don't know if there won't be an album. We're not planning an album. We write songs whenever we have ideas. Most of us have full-time jobs and do other stuff. So it's a question of time, and we have families. It's just putting the life puzzle together. So we don't have an album in the making. But we do have a few songs that are ready, more or less."

Asked if he and his CLAWFINGER bandmates still play small club shows, Zak said: "We only we only play really big festivals, because it's more people and it's more fun. No. To be honest, right now it's just festivals over the summer. Maybe there'll be some club dates later in the year.

"It's different times," he explained. "Buses cost more, planes cost more, crew cost more — everything has become more expensive And we've done pretty much everything. But there's one thing we refuse to do in our old age, and that is pay to play. We will not pay to play. But we've done that in the past. We did that in certain territories back in the '90s and early 2000s. We're not doing that again. We don't need to make big money or be rich fucking rock stars or anything, but we wanna come back with something. And also, what a lot of people don't realize is to put on a show, it costs you money. I mean, it probably costs us at least two thousand euro to do a gig — just in costs for crew members and flights. And it's probably even more than that. I don't know the figures, 'cause I'm just a stupid vocalist. But it costs money to play. It's not free. You don't just leave home and walk up on the stage, plug a guitar in and then go, 'Okay.' There's a lot of work behind it. And especially in this streaming and TikTok age, people don't realize that. They think everything is easy and simple."

In March 2022, CLAWFINGER released the official music video for its previous single, "Environmental Patients". The track marked the first new music from CLAWFINGER in more than two years.

Prior to the arrival of "Environmental Patients", CLAWFINGER released a single called "Tear You Down" in September 2019 and "Save Our Souls" in 2017. "Save Our Souls" was made available four years after CLAWFINGER announced it was calling it quits.

During the break from the studio, the members of CLAWFINGER were reportedly taking care of their families while performing sporadic reunion shows, mostly at European festivals. "CLAWFINGER no longer is our main job," the band explained at the time. "We all have other jobs and families to love."

CLAWFINGER's last studio album, the aforementioned "Life Will Kill You", was released in the U.S. in July 2008 via Locomotive Records. The CD, which entered the German Media Control chart at position No. 89 upon its European release in 2007, was recorded and produced at Sweden's Fear And Loathing Studios, a facility that CLAWFINGER runs along with the members of MESHUGGAH.