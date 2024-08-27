  • facebook
CLEANBREAK Feat. JAMES DURBIN And MIKE FLYNTZ: Second Album Announced

August 27, 2024

CLEANBREAK, the project consisting of powerhouse singer James Durbin and guitarist Mike Flyntz (RIOT V),will release its second album, "We Are The Fire", on October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Since their 2022 debut album "Coming Home", CLEANBREAK has continued to craft music that pays homage to more traditional American heavy metal sounds like RIOT and FIFTH ANGEL. "We Are The Fire" continues that trajectory, again showing off the immense talent of both Durbin and Flyntz. They are joined by Alessandro Del Vecchio (EDGE OF FOREVER, HARDLINE, VANDEN PLAS) on bass, keyboards, and backing vocals while Nicholas Papapicco (ROBIN MCAULEY, TOBY HITCHCOCK) completes the lineup on drums.

About the album, Durbin comments: "This is a great collection of songs that I had the pleasure of singing and interpreting. Mike Flyntz is an absolute beast on guitar and it's been an honor working with him. Thank you to all of our collective fans and the CLEANBREAK fans. We love making music for you!"

Watch the new lyric video for "Warrior's Anthem" below.

"We Are The Fire" track list:

01. Warrior's Anthem
02. Never Gone
03. Unbreakable
04. Can't Lose Hope
05. Breathless
06. Deal With Yourself
07. Love Again
08. Bide Our Time
09. Start To Breathe
10. We Are The Fire
11. Resilience In Our Souls

Durbin's signature vocal prowess and commanding stage presence have earned him praise from rock and metal legends such as Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar and Rob Halford, and he continues to evolve as an artist, pushing the boundaries of heavy metal while staying true to its roots.

His journey into the music industry gained widespread attention during his appearance on season 10 of "American Idol", where he fearlessly championed heavy metal. Throughout his career, Durbin has collaborated with an impressive array of musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Bob Babbitt of THE FUNK BROTHERS and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

CLEANBREAK's recording lineup:

James Durbin - vocals
Mike Flyntz - guitars
Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, keyboards, backing vocals
Nicholas Papapicco - drums

