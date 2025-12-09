CLUTCH And CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announce April/May 2026 U.S. Tour

CLUTCH and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will join forces for the "Suffer No Evil U.S. Tour 2026" in April and May. Support on the trek will come from JD PINKUS.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY commented: "To all the free thinkers and beer drinkers! It's gonna be a busy 2026 for us all. The new album is coming your way and we can't wait to get this one out there!! In addition to a string of headline dates and festivals, we are pleased to announce this run of gigs with our good buddies in CLUTCH. Gonna be a blast as always! See ya on the horizon."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMWM26" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

April 9 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

April 11 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

April 12 - Rochester, NY@ Kodak Center Theater

April 14 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

April 15 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

April 17 - Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's

April 18 - Sioux City, IA@ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

April 19 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

April 21 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

April 23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

April 24 - Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

April 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 28 - Midland, TX @ The Horseshoe

April 29 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

May 1 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 2 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

CLUTCH recently reteamed with Grammy-winning producer Gene "Machine" Freeman (LAMB OF GOD, KYNG) for the recording sessions for the band's next studio album, tentatively due in 2026. Freeman previously worked with CLUTCH on 2004's "Blast Tyrant", 2013's "Earth Rocker" and 2015's "Psychic Warfare" LPs.

CLUTCH has been writing new music on and off around its touring commitments, preparing for what will be the band's fourteenth studio LP. Although CLUTCH previously announced it was working with producer Tom Dalgety once again, those plans appear to now have been abandoned.

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Live shows over the years include tours with SLAYER and SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more recent co-headlining treks with DROPKICK MURPHYS, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and MASTODON. Like SLAYER or IRON MAIDEN, CLUTCH outlasted rock bands anchored to "hit songs" and the pressure of replicating them. The foursome from Germantown, Maryland, isn't bound by trends. Across thirteen studio albums and assorted releases since 1991, they've earned a reputation as one of the best around.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recently completed work on a new double album for an early 2026 release via Nuclear Blast. Some of guitar-recording sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "No Cross No Crown" took place at a private Miami, Florida studio owned by Barry Gibb of the BEE GEES.

This past September, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY released a special rendition of "Fire And Water" by English rock band FREE. The classic track was originally made available in 1970 on the FREE album of the same name. CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, and serves as the first of the "Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions", a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recently completed a North American tour supporting JUDAS PRIEST and Alice Cooper. The trek, which commenced on September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi and ran through October 26 in Houston, Texas, included several CORROSION OF CONFORMITY one-off headlining shows scattered throughout.

Since forming in 1982, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has woven their distinct riffs deep into the fabric of heavy metal for over four decades. Across ten landmark, critically acclaimed albums, the band has continued evolving. From the early days of thrash to their more recent, blues-infused metal, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has managed to progress with each release keeping fans and critics alike guessing.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's last full-length album, "No Cross No Crown", was released in 2018 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Recorded with longtime producer John Custer, the record marked the first studio recording with guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and, earning the No. 67 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, No. 12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top Hard Music Albums chart upon its first week of release, is the highest-charting album of the band's career.

In October 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recruited onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Bobby Landgraf to play bass for the band on the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. He has since joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in the studio and on the concert stage.

In September 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's founding bassist Mike Dean announced his departure from the band.

Reed Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Weatherman and Dean, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of Weatherman, Dean and Mullin to hit the road hard. "Reed called me and mentioned maybe playing a couple shows," Keenan recalled back in 2017. "I said, 'Let's just go to Europe and see if it works.' So we went to Europe and then ended up going back four times in one year... We toured for a year and then started tracking."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recorded "No Cross No Crown" in about forty days over the course of a year at a North Carolina studio with longtime producer John Custer.