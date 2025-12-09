SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour With WHITECHAPEL And ATTILA

Russian metal powerhouse SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL has announced a spring 2026 North American headlining tour. Featuring special guests WHITECHAPEL and ATTILA, the month-long run kicks off on March 21 in Nashville, with stops to follow in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

This past summer SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL unleashed, "Grizzly", their most punishing release to date and latest via Sumerian Records. The album topped the Hard Music Chart, in addition to securing the No. 3 spot on both Current Rock Albums and Emerging Artists.

"Grizzly" is available now on CD, cassette, and vinyl, including several exclusive variants.

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL is pushing heavy music to new extremes, delivering unapologetically hard modern metal while smashing expectations, and becoming one of the most talked about bands in heavy music in the process. With over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL is arguably the highest streaming band in extreme music, a fact further reflected in their live shows. Packing out sizeable venues on their headline shows, the band also draw huge crowds at their festival appearances and led a record-breaking wall of death at France's Hellfest.

Forged from the collaboration between vocalist Alex Terrible and guitarist Jack Simmons, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL erupted on to the scene with a sound so ferocious it instantly carved out a loyal global following. What began as a raw, uncompromising vision quickly evolved into a full-scale metal powerhouse, and their rise hasn't slowed since. Today, the band's dominance is undeniable, commanding crowds of thousands across the world as their momentum continues to build.

When they're not commanding festival crowds, Alex is proving his fighting spirit beyond his musical career. Earlier this year he made his bare-knuckle debut with a brutal 37-second knockout in Russia's RCC Bare Knuckle, a promotion known for its savage, no-nonsense fights. Alex continues training to sharpen his skills, and recently took to the mat in Moscow against Danil Aleev as part of Top Dog FC's Top Dog 37 pay-per-view event. Though he ultimately lost by decision, Alex held his own in the headlining bout. Discussions continue regarding his American debut with Bare Knuckle FC and, whether wrestling bears in Siberia, preparing for fights in the deep South, or bleeding on stage across the rest of the world, Alex thrives in the most unforgiving environments.

With a schedule packed with main-stage festival slots across the U.S., Canada and Europe, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year in support of "Grizzly". This year, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL will unleash an all-new live show, designed to drag fans deeper into their world with every explosive, unpredictable moment.

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL is:

Alex Terrible - vocals

Jack Simmons - guitars

Dmitry Mamedov - guitars

Mikhail Petrov - bass

Evgeny Novikov - drums

2026 North American tour dates:

March 21 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

March 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

March 25 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 28 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

March 29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 6 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

April 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy

April 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

April 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

April 14 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

April 17 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

April 18 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

April 20 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville **

May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple **

** Indicates festival date