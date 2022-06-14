CLUTCH Announces Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With HELMET And QUICKSAND

U.S. groove rock masters CLUTCH will embark on a U.S. tour in late summer. Joining them on the 26-date run will be HELMET and QUICKSAND, who will be rotating the main support slot nightly, and special guest JD Pinkus. Ticket for the tour go on sale this Friday, June 17 from ClutchOnTour.com.

Tour dates:

Sep 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sep 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sep 16 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Sep 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

Sep 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life*

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sep 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Sep 29 - Houston TX @ Warehouse Live

Sep 30 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct 02 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Oct 08 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Oct 09 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Oct 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ the Depot

Oct 13 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct 15 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct 16 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

* CLUTCH only

Earlier today, CLUTCH dropped a brand-new single, "We Strive For Excellence". The track is available digitally from all DSPs.

CLUTCH released its first new single, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", back in April to much acclaim from fans and critics alike. The track has already hit nearly 300,000 streams on Spotify alone and the official music video, directed by David Brodsky, has clocked up 340,000 YouTube views.

Early last year, drummer Jean-Paul Gaster told the Chicago-based webzine Metal Kaoz that he and his CLUTCH bandmates had "written a lot of songs" for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" LP. He said: "We've been writing now for our new album, and I think we're spending more time than ever in the studio, just trying out different ideas. And most of the ideas don't ever really make it to the end; we try 10 things and we keep one.

"I think we are even more selective than we were before as to which ideas we really decide to focus on. And I think it is because we have so much more time. Before, we would come home for a tour and maybe we would have three weeks off. So, the first week, we don't do really much of anything — everybody goes back home to their families and we rest — and then the next two weeks we would get together and we would just jam really hard and get a bunch of ideas, and then on the road and play those ideas, and then come back and do it again. And that process might go on for a year and a half. This has been different. This is the first time where we've had so much time at home to work on ideas and never really tried them in a live setting. So I'm not sure how it's gonna impact the record. But I think it's gonna make for a different album — whether it's good, bad or otherwise, it's too early to tell. But, for sure, it's a different dynamic, and it requires more of us.

"So often, when we have new ideas and we put them in front of an audience, you can really tell right away — we know right away if the song is the right tempo, we know right away if the riffs are where they need to be, if the chorus is the way it needs to be," Gaster added. "It's a testing ground. And we don't have that right now. So, for that reason, I think we are being a lot more careful about what ideas we really wanna focus on, and which ones we think, 'You know what? We've done that before. Let's do something a little different.'"

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.