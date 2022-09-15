CLUTCH To Celebrate Release Of New Album With Free Livestream

To celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" this evening, acclaimed U.S. groove rockers CLUTCH have announced that they will be livestreaming a very special performance from their upcoming Baltimore show for free on their YouTube channel this Saturday, September 17. The "Live At Hammerjacks" livestream will begin at 10 p.m. EST and will feature a full setlist that includes their exceptional new album in its entirety. Fans can tune in for free via the band's official YouTube channel. Fans who cannot tune in live will also be able to watch the show on demand as it will live on the band's YouTube channel after its initial broadcast.

Speaking on the imminent release of their brand new album and this very special livestream, CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon shares: "'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach' is a weird record. It was, by and large, a studio creation. It reminds me a lot of 'Jam Room' in that regard. Under normal circumstances we may not have entertained the idea of using vibraphones, theremin, or backing vocals (thank you, Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis!). But as they say, necessity is the mother of weirdness.

"The YouTube stream of our September 17th performance at Hammerjacks is a way to say thank you for all the fans who have supported us over the past 31 years, the last two years in particular. Also, it's a good way to inspire us to get our shit together and learn the new material."

CLUTCH's thirteenth studio album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. New bangers like "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", "Nosferatu Madre", "Skeletons On Mars", "Jackhammer Our Names" and "Mercy Brown" take their rightful place alongside CLUTCH classics. "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" is the natural culmination of what CLUTCH began as teenagers in the early '90s.

Recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, Maryland, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD, PIXIES) with additional engineering by J Robbins (JAWBREAKER, AGAINST ME!, THE SWORD).

Track listing:

01. Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

02. Slaughter Beach

03. Mountain Of Bone

04. Nosferatu Madre

05. Mercy Brown

06. We Strive For Excellence

07. Skeletons On Mars

08. Three Golden Horns

09. Jackhammer Our Names

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster initially thought album thirteen would be an opposite reaction to the polarization and uncertainty of the pandemic years. Perhaps something more upbeat, in the vein of 2013's "Earth Rocker". "The more the songs took shape, the less I saw that kind of an album," he said. "Something different took shape. The record we ended up with is, in some ways, the most different record we've made in a long time."

"Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" introduces some "firsts" into the CLUTCH canon: vibraphone (from Gaster),theremin (J. Robbins),and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass),and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Fallon likens CLUTCH's longevity to the story of The Three Little Pigs. "You can quickly build a house with sticks, but it falls apart. It takes a lot longer to build it out of stone. I feel like that's what we've done. This has been a marathon. It took a long time to build, but it's gonna be here for a long time."

CLUTCH has just kicked off a U.S. tour. Joining them on the 26-date run are HELMET and QUICKSAND, who are rotating the main support slot nightly, and special guest JD Pinkus.