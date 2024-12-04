COAL CHAMBER And FEAR FACTORY Add 10 Shows To 2025 'Fiend For The Fans' U.S. Tour

COAL CHAMBER has added 10 new dates to its rescheduled "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour. The trek, which was originally slated to kick off in August before being postponed due to COAL CHAMBER vocalist Dez Fafara's health emergency, will feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, BLACK SATELLITE and FRAYLE.

Newly added shows:

Mar. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 18 - Destiny, FL - Club LA

Mar. 20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Mar. 23 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Mar. 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Apr. 01 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

Apr. 02 - Portland, ME - Aura

Apr. 19 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Apr. 20 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale this Friday, December 6.

Complete list of dates for the "Fiend For The Fans" 2025 tour:

Mar. 05 - Denver, CO - Summit

Mar. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Mar. 08 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Mar. 09 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

Mar. 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Mar. 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Mar. 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Mar. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannerhill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Mar. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 18 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Mar. 19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Mar. 20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Mar. 22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp. Pavillion

Mar. 23 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Mar. 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Mar. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Mar. 30 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Apr. 01 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

Apr. 02 - Portland, ME - Aura

Apr. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater (no TWIZTID)

Apr. 05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom (no TWIZTID)

Apr. 06 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! (no TWIZTID)

Apr. 09 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

Apr. 11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (no TWIZTID)

Apr. 12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (no TWIZTID)

Apr. 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr. 15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

Apr. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave - Eagles Ballroom

Apr. 18 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Apr. 19 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Apr. 20 - Wichita, KS – TempleLive

Last year, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.

On August 16, a week before COAL CHAMBER's "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour was scheduled to start, Fafara released the following statement via social media: "With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed.

"I've been running 6 miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. [My wife] Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening. We will see you in March 2025 on the 'Fiend For The Fans Tour'.

"This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

"I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I'll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I'll keep you all updated on my socials as to what's going on.

"Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on. HAIL."

COAL CHAMBER drummer Mikey Cox said: "After hearing the shocking news of our brother, we collectively had to make some tough decisions as a family. We discussed every possible scenario and it all lead back making sure Dez's health was the number 1 priority. In order for us to be 100% we need to take this extra time to allow him to make a full recovery so we can bring you the shows that you deserve!! We look forward to seeing you all in March 2025!!"

Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR