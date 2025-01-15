COAL CHAMBER Cancels 'Fiend For The Fans' U.S. Tour So DEZ FAFARA Can Focus On His Health

COAL CHAMBER has canceled its previously rescheduled "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour. The trek, which was originally slated to kick off in August 2024 before being postponed to March/April 2025 due to COAL CHAMBER vocalist Dez Fafara's health emergency, was supposed to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, BLACK SATELLITE and FRAYLE.

Earlier today, Fafara, who also fronts DEVILDRIVER, released the following statement via social media: "Hello everyone, first off let me say that we are sending prayers to all who are affected in these terrible California wildfires. We have many friends on evacuation or that have lost everything please donate or do what you can to help.

"At this time, I will be taking down the scheduled touring this year until quarter 4 to focus on my health.

"For everybody that has given me positive comments or sent our family prayers or contacted us with well wishes I want to thank you so much. It means a great deal to not only myself but my family during this trying time.

"I've had a very blessed life and in all lives some rain must fall and certainly over the last few years. It's been stormy for my family and I with my health.

"I'm looking forward to getting healthy. My attitude is positive and when I'm ready I'm gonna get back on the road harder than ever with both COAL CHAMBER and DEVILDRIVER.

"There are a lot of things in the works with both of those bands, but I won't go over them now because I want to focus on this announcement and I wanted you guys to hear it straight from me.

"To all those who supported me, been behind me I'm so sorry that these tours have to come down but at this time I'm just not able to go do my job at 100%.

"Love one another and be good to one another".

When COAL CHAMBER originally postponed the summer 2024 tour in August 2024, Fafara apologized to fans in a lengthy statement, explaining that an unspecified health crisis forced his hand.

"With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed," he wrote at the time.

"I've been running 6 miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. [My wife] Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest."

In 2023, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.

Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR