COAL CHAMBER Pulls Out Of AFTERSHOCK Festival Due To DEZ FAFARA's Health

COAL CHAMBER has canceled its appearance at the Aftershock festival, set to take place October 10-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, due to frontman Dez Fafara's health.

Earlier today, Fafara released the following statement via social media: "Hello everyone, due to doctors orders and waiting on CT scan results amongst other test results… COAL CHAMBER will not be performing at Aftershock festival.

"I thank Danny Wimmer Presents, my band and crew and supporters of COAL CHAMBER for being understanding during this very difficult time for myself & family."

Fafara's COAL CHAMBER bandmates — Miguel "Meegs" Rascón (guitar),Nadja Peulen (bass) and Mikey Cox (drums) — added in a separate statement: "It goes without saying that we are heartbroken that we won't be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends. Our brother's health and making a full recovery is absolutely the #1 priority so we can be firing on all cylinders for our tour in March! We thank you for the patience, and joining us in supporting the Fafara family while Dez recovers."

Less than two months ago, COAL CHAMBER postponed its previously announced summer/fall "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour due to Dez's health emergency. The trek, which was scheduled to launch on Friday, August 23 in Las Vegas, was slated to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, WEDNESDAY 13 and BLACK SATELLITE.

On August 16, Fafara released the following statement: "With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed.

"I've been running 6 miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. [My wife] Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening. We will see you in March 2025 on the 'Fiend For The Fans Tour'.

"This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

"I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I'll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I'll keep you all updated on my socials as to what's going on.

"Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on. HAIL."

COAL CHAMBER drummer Mikey Cox said: "After hearing the shocking news of our brother, we collectively had to make some tough decisions as a family. We discussed every possible scenario and it all lead back making sure Dez's health was the number 1 priority. In order for us to be 100% we need to take this extra time to allow him to make a full recovery so we can bring you the shows that you deserve!! We look forward to seeing you all in March 2025!!"

Rescheduled tour dates:

Mar. 05 - Denver, CO - Summit

Mar. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Mar. 08 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Mar. 09 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

Mar. 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Mar. 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Mar. 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Mar. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannerhill's Tavern & Music Hall

Mar. 19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Mar. 22 - Newport, KY - Mega Corp. Pavillion

Mar. 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

Mar. 25 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Mar. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Mar. 30 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Apr. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Apr. 05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Apr. 09 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Apr. 11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Apr. 12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Apr. 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr. 15 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Apr. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Apr. 18 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Last year, COAL CHAMBER completed a U.S. tour as the support act for MUDVAYNE. Additional support on the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, which was produced by Live Nation, came from GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

COAL CHAMBER played its first two shows in eight years at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in May 2023 and at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio in July 2023.

