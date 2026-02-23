Metal Blade

01. Fires of the Apocalypse, Light My Path I

02. Fires of the Apocalypse, Light My Path II

03. Fires of the Apocalypse, Light My Path III video

04. Behold, the Birth of Ascension

05. Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way I

06. Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way II

07. Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way III

08. Mystical Creation of Enlightenment

09. Horns of Destruction, Lift My Blade I

10. Horns of Destruction, Lift My Blade II

11. Horns of Destruction, Lift My Blade III

12. Toward the Necrofier

Scandinavia is inextricably linked to our perception of black metal. Given deeper thought, the metal sub-genre's dankness and malevolence make more sense in more brutal landscapes like Latin America. Or if we look toward Asia, Filipino antichrists DEIPHAGO come to mind, as well as Sri Lanka's GENOCIDE SHRINES. Those artists' roots legitimately lend themselves more toward the darkness of black metal as far as geographical starting points more so than the relatively upper-class backgrounds of many storied Norwegian black metal artists. Beyond the stereotype, Texas also makes sense as a hotbed for black metal considering the prominence of Christianity in the region. As such, one of black metal's greatest products, ABSU, have emerged amongst many others that followed like AVERSE SEFIRA.

This brings us to Houston-based, relative newcomers NECROFIER. Formed in 2018, their sound definitely references Norwegian black metal, but their take on the sub-genre is dripping with dramatic atmospherics. One of their defining features is their ability to fluidly move between bold and cinematic ambience and frantic yet controlled, up-tempo black metal. NECROFIER have previously showed great promise by virtue of the individual musicians behind the madness. Their output hasn't been captivating until now, though, and the creative stab is powerful with the band's third full-length.

"Transcend into Oblivion" is a fierce attack that's more pointed and purposeful than all that has come before. The expected and desired histrionics of black metal — cold tremolo picking, slicing blasts and high-register screeches — are all in tow. Songs like the mid-tempo "Guide My Way III" seem to be driven more by melancholy rather than menace. In spite of the nerdy demands of crossed-armed purists, this specific emotional approach isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's certainly more "true" than what's awkwardly spouted by try hards who try to out-do the next band with base-level production and faux "cultness."

"Transcend into Oblivion" is next level compared to the bulk of the uninspired, generic regurgitation that plagues black metal these days. It's a step above everything that they've done previously in terms of melody, mood and memorability. "Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment", for one, moves forward with calm acoustic guitars coupled with soulful melodic vocals that might bring to mind images of long-haired heathens joined in a collective religious experience while huddled around a campfire.

"Horns of Destruction, Lift My Blade I", in stark contrast, is a rabid attack that strikes in a way that's meaningful rather than perfunctory or mandatory.

The band's pedigree is truly impressive. Several members are involved with TERROR CORPSE and OCEANS OF SLUMBER, including bassist Mat Aleman. Drummer extraordinaire Dobber Beverly, probably best known for his work with grindcore legends INSECT WARFARE, should also be a familiar name to many for his impressive work with the aforementioned bands. Vocalist / guitarist Christian Larson is in NIGHT COBRA, and, interestingly enough, he's the main man behind the incredible internationally revered HELLS HEROES FEST. Probably most notable, however, is NEVERMORE's new guitarist Semir Özerkan (also of OCEANS OF SLUMBER and TERROR CORPSE),a more recent addition, having joined in 2022.

The release's namesake, "Transcend Into Oblivion", is ironically suggestive of the band's ongoing ambition. It indeed rises above all they've done before, significantly so, to the point where they've finally realized their potential. The album is notably darker than all that's come before, thematically connected to the number three. This is their third album. There are three "acts," three-part suites, with the dividing markers being appropriately placed instrumentals. But those instrumental "interludes" are more than mere dividing marks: they are moving tracks that most metal bands are simply incapable of creating, let alone conceptualizing. At the end of the day, art isn't a competition, but there is no doubt that NECROFIER is doing something that's worthy of the attention of black metal aficionados.