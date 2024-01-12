CODE ORANGE Cancels Tour Due To Guitarist DOMINIC LANDOLINA's 'Serious Health Issues'

CODE ORANGE has canceled its previously announced headlining tour, along with other shows, due to "serious health issues" suffered by guitarist Dominic Landolina.

CODE ORANGE's run of shows was scheduled to kick off on the ShipRocked cruise in early February and was slated to wrap up in March in the Philippines at the Pulp Summer Slam festival.

In a statement posted earlier today (Friday, January 12) on the band's official social media channels, CODE ORANGE wrote: "It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the ShipRocked cruise / Pulp Summer Slam around it.

"Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them. We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately it's been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time. We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era.

"We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years. We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force.

"Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing GEL, TEENAGE WRIST, SOUL BLIND, SPY and GRIDIRON on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

CODE ORANGE's latest studio album, "The Above", was released last year via Blue Grape Music. The follow-up to 2020's "Underneath" was produced by the band's own Jami Morgan and Eric "Shade" Balderose, and engineered by Steve Albini.

At the time of the LP's release, Jami said: "We wanted the album to be able to wash over you with melody, aggression, and joy, but it was of equal importance that the closer you look, the more you are rewarded. It was to feel rooted in the 'analog' world, but with threads of digital reality binding things together. We wanted the sound and even the recording process itself to reflect that edict, so we enlisted Steve Albini at Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording us all at once in a room together for the first time in our career."

Photo credit: Tim Saccenti