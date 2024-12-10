COHEED AND CAMBRIA And MASTODON Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour With PERIPHERY

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has announced "The Infinite Arc" tour with MASTODON and special guests PERIPHERY. News of the tour arrives on the heels of COHEED AND CAMBRIA's recent announcement of their tenth studio album "The Father Of Make Believe", which is set for release on March 14 via Virgin Music Group. This year, MASTODON celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of "Crack The Skye" with a deluxe box set reissue, marked 20 years of "Leviathan" with special full album performances, and released a new track, "Floods Of Triton".

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 10 in Salem, Virginia, spanning the East Coast and Midwest before wrapping up in Waukee, Iowa on June 8. Artist presale tickets are available this Wednesday, December 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time in each market at LiveNation.com.

"The Father Of Make Believe" continues the narrative of "The Amory Wars" / "Vaxis" universe, following COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2022 album "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind", which garnered critical success and the band's first Top 10 radio single of their career with "Shoulders". "The Father Of Make Believe" will include the recently released singles "Blind Side Sonny", arguably COHEED AND CAMBRIA's most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in "The Amory Wars" realm, and "Searching For Tomorrow", which arrived with an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video.

Along with the co-headline run with MASTODON next year, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will join TOOL, PRIMUS, MASTODON, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and more for the "Tool In The Sand" festival in the Dominican Republic in March ahead of 2000 Trees with KNEECAP, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, ALEXISONFIRE and more in the United Kingdom in July. Next November, COHEED will embark on their "S.S. Neverender" 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, HAIL THE SUN, MEET ME AT THE ALTAR and more.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed.

MASTODON performed its entire "Leviathan" album on the recent "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with LAMB OF GOD.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville.

MASTODON's latest album, "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound. The effort was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL) and was MASTODON's most expansive song cycle to date, featuring 15 distinct tracks. It achieved the band's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart and earned MASTODON a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.

In September, MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD shared a collaborative new single called "Floods Of Triton". The track, which was recorded prior to the launch of the "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour, was made available via Loma Vista Recordings.

"Floods Of Triton" was recorded at MASTODON's own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by MASTODON and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for "Guardians Of The Galaxy", "John Wick", "MaXXXine" and more.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA And MASTODON 2025 tour dates:

May 10 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

May 11 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

May 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 15 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 16 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

May 17 - Augusta, GA @ William B Bell Auditorium [no MASTODON]

May 19 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

May 21 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

May 22 - Lexington, KY @Rupp Arena

May 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

May 25 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 28 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 30 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 01 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 03 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 04 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

June 06 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 07 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 08 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall