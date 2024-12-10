CREED Announces July/August 2025 North American Tour With 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, BIG WRECK And MAMMOTH WVH

Due to fan demand, CREED has extended its sold-out "Summer Of '99" tour with 23 additional dates in the summer of 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the dates begin July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and wrap August 20 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with support from 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, MAMMOTH WVH and BIG WRECK. Check individual dates for lineup in each market.

When it kicked off in 2024, "Summer Of '99" quickly became "one of the most anticipated tours of the summer" (USA Today) and "one of the hottest rock tickets of the year" (Billboard) for a return that "may be something this industry has never seen" (Pollstar). To date, CREED's Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips have performed over 60 sold-out concerts throughout North America, selling over 800,000 tickets and breaking venue records in multiple markets.

"Thirty years in, it's been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time. It's been an incredible ride, and we aren't done, so here's to a 'Summer' that never ends. We'll see you on the road," states Scott Stapp.

CREED will close out 2024 with shows in Las Vegas, Nevada (December 30 and December 31) and their newly announced dates in 2025 will follow their already sold-out "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" cruise sailing April 9-13 from Miami to Nassau with SEVENDUST, HOOBASTANK, LIT, HINDER, FUEL and more. Also in April, the band — whose audience has included fans of mainstream, rock, and country for over 25 years — will perform at Stagecoach.

Tickets for the tour will be available for Artist Presale starting Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, on-stage viewing opportunity, meet-and-greet and photo op with CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck party with members of CREED, exclusive merch pack and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

"Summer Of '99" 2025 tour dates:

3DD - With 3 DOORS DOWN

D - With DAUGHTRY

BW - With BIG WRECK

MWVH - With MAMMOTH WVH

Jul. 09 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 11 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – 3DD

Jul. 15 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – D/MWVH

Jul. 16 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain – D/MWVH

Jul. 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 22 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 24 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 26 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 27 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum – 3DD/MWVH

Jul. 29 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 01 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 02 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater – D/MWVH

Aug. 06 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – D/MWVH

Aug. 07 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 10 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – 3DD/MWVH (Not a Live Nation date)

Aug. 13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 14 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena – BW/MWVH

Aug. 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place – BW/MWVH

Aug. 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome – BW/MWVH

In a recent interview with "The Bobby Bones Show", Stapp was asked if he had any idea the CREED reunion would be as big as it has turned out to be. The CREED singer responded: "I had no expectations of it ever coming back as big as it has. I mean, the last tour was sold out. We were doing 20-plus thousand a night. It was crazy. And I was grateful. There were, moments, man, where my eyes were just watering with gratitude… Just because I know what it's like to have it, and I know what it's like to not. And so there's a much greater appreciation and respect for everything and everyone around me. It takes a village."

CREED's "Summer Of '99" tour was put on sale in November 2023, and exceeded expectations, leading to a fall leg announced in February. The "Are You Ready?" tour featured 3 DOORS DOWN and MAMMOTH WVH, this time taking in arenas in new markets and some repeats, with many dates selling out immediately, according to Pollstar.

CREED's reunion started in April with a pair of cruises, before the North American trek kicked off on July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This past August, CREED guitarist Mark Tremonti told Michael Christopher of Vanyaland that he had "thousands" of riffs and other ideas stockpiled for the band's next album. "Literally thousands," he said. "I hoarded my ideas since I was, gosh, since I bought my first little handheld tape recorder — the little micro cassettes — saved my ideas since I was maybe in junior high school, high school."

Regarding the fact that a whole new generation of fans is discovering CREED for the first time and coming out to see the band on the current reunion tour, Mark said: "I think slowly but surely the world's come around and I think people have just kind of aged out of that mind frame with the band. A lot of people went after the personal behind-the-scenes stuff with CREED as well, instead of just listening to the music. I think people just grew up with this music now. They don't care about all that stuff. They don't care about the drama; they just appreciate the music.

"A lot of our fans, the largest base that we have now is under 30, 40 years old, which is very surprising to us," he continued. "When you sell a ticket nowadays, you find out the gender of the person buying the ticket and where they're from, and how old they are. So, when we saw those statistics, we were blown away with the age groups that were buying these tickets. When we play a live show now and Scott asks the crowd, 'How many of you are seeing your very first CREED show tonight?', it seems like almost every hand is up in the air, which blows us away."

With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED remains one of modern rock's most successful acts. Now, 30 years into their incredible journey, CREED is bigger than ever. In late 2023, the Texas Rangers made "Higher" their unofficial anthem, as it spurred them to their first World Series win. Earlier this year, the song appeared in a high-profile Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, while a NASCAR Daytona 500 campaign also incorporated the hit single. Along the way, CREED has gained a new generation of fans, thanks to countless TikTok videos that feature their songs.

In the summer of 2023, after an 11-year hiatus, CREED announced its long-awaited reunion — returning to the stage for the first time at the sold-out Summer Of '99 cruise and Summer Of '99 And Beyond cruise. In May, meanwhile, the band's multiplatinum-selling "Greatest Hits" collection made its wide debut on vinyl (via Craft),this month landing the collection back into the Billboard Top 200, as well as hitting Top Hard Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and moving up the Top Hard Rock Albums rankings. Originally issued in 2004, the 14-track compilation spans the band's first three albums (1997's "My Own Prison", 1999's "Human Clay" and 2001's "Weathered").

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann