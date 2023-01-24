COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces Massive 2023 North American Tour

COHEED AND CAMBRIA have announced details of a massive North American trek deemed "Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind" tour which is set to get underway this spring. The upcoming dates will see the band performing their seminal album "No World For Tomorrow" in full, along with a strong mix of songs from their most recent album "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". Special guests DEAFHEAVEN will feature as support across the tour, which begins April 28 at The NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia and continues through late May with a second leg picking up on September 6 at the Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina and wrapping up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on October 7. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning tomorrow, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. local, with public on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. local.

To celebrate the forthcoming tour, the band has also shared an official music video for their single "Beautiful Losers", which is streaming now on COHEED AND CAMBRIA's official YouTube channel. Filmed while the band was on tour in Germany, the live performance clip illustrates the bond between the band and their fans around the world. The track itself depicts the plight of "Vaxis II"'s main characters Nea and Nostrand, two underdogs battling an evil empire and while the song's title also serves as an allusion to COHEED AND CAMBRIA's beginnings — frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Travis Stever had briefly been in a band called BEAUTIFUL LOSER, named after a Leonard Cohen novel.

This past summer COHEED AND CAMBRIA released their widely celebrated new album and the latest chapter of "The Amory Wars" saga with "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". The 13-song collection landed at No. 1 on Billboard's "Top Hard Rock Albums" chart marking the band's fourth No. 1 on the tally. "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" is available on all streaming platforms along with a deeply immersive deluxe box set available in COHEED AND CAMBRIA's official store. Furthermore, the band will have tour exclusive vinyl variants of both "No World For Tomorrow" and "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" vinyl available at the upcoming shows.

Produced by the band's own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" features the singles "A Dissapearing Act", "Comatose", "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)", "The Liars Club" and "Shoulders", which broke into the Top 10 on the Active Rock radio charts earlier this year. Named one of Consequence's "Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)," "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" has been garnering critical acclaim from around the globe.

"It would be hard to find a rock band with as much of an ambitious, all-encompassing artistic scope as you find with COHEED AND CAMBRIA," affirmed Juxtapoz while Kerrang! attested "COHEED AND CAMBRIA continue to boldly go where no band has gone before, and long may it continue." Revolver noted "'Vaxis II' is kind of a perfect record for the pandemic age: an ambitious and truly epic song cycle that you can get thoroughly lost in," and SPIN praised the collection for "flirting more overtly with dance beats, R&B, and symphonic music."

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

"Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind" tour dates:

Apr. 28 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Apr. 30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

May 03 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

May 04 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

May 05 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

May 07 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

May 09 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

May 10 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

May 12 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

May 14 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

May 15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

May 17 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

May 18 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 20 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

May 21 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL*

May 23 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC^

May 24 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC^

May 26 - Arkansas Music Pavilion - Rogers, AR^

Jun. 15-18 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR*

Sep. 06 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Sep. 09 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Sep. 10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep. 11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Sep. 13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

Sep. 15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Sep. 16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Sep. 18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep. 19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

Sep. 23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sep. 24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID

Sep. 27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Sep. 29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

Sep. 30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

Oct. 02 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Oct. 03 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct. 04 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Oct .07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 23-27 - S.S. Neverender - Miami, FL*

* Festival date

^ with INCUBUS