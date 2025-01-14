COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces Summer 2025 North American Co-Headline Tour With TAKING BACK SUNDAY

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has shared the new single "Someone Who Can" from the band's forthcoming album "The Father Of Make Believe", which is set for release on March 14 via Virgin Music Group. In conjunction with the new song, the band shares its heartwarming Mason Mercer-directed video where we get a glimpse at the early days of COHEED AND CAMBRIA in and around their hometown of Nyack, New York.

"Someone Who Can" follows the previously shared "The Father Of Make Believe" singles "Blind Side Sonny" and "Searching For Tomorrow" along with "Claudio Covers", which arrived at the end of last year and features eight songs reimagined by COHEED AND CAMBRIA's primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez, including "Just Like Heaven" by THE CURE and "Welcome To New York" by Taylor Swift.

"Someone Who Can" is arguably COHEED AND CAMBRIA's most accessible song in its 24-year career. When asked about the meaning behind the song, Claudio remarked: "When you're growing up, you're perpetually trying to understand the world that's changing around you. Over time, it's comforting to reach the conclusion that you'll never truly have things figured out."

Hear "Someone Who Can" on streaming services and watch the video below.

Along with today's release of the new song and video, COHEED AND CAMBRIA has announced a North American co-headline summer tour with TAKING BACK SUNDAY with support from FOXING on all dates. The 25-date trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on August 16 in St Louis.

Tour dates:

Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Aug. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors

Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

Aug. 29 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 30 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 03 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep. 06 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sep. 09 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Sep. 10 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sep. 15 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Sep. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep. 18 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep. 20 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Sep. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Ahead of their run with TAKING BACK SUNDAY, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will embark on "The Infinite Arc" co-headline arena tour with MASTODON, following the Tool In The Sand festival with TOOL, PRIMUS, MASTODON, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and more in the Dominican Republic this March. This July, the band will perform at 2000 Trees with KNEECAP, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, ALEXISONFIRE and more in the United Kingdom. This November, COHEED will embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, ZULU and more.

"The Father Of Make Believe" continues the narrative of "The Amory Wars" / "Vaxis" universe, following COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2022 album "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". "The Father Of Make Believe" will include the aforementioned singles "Blind Side Sonny", arguably COHEED AND CAMBRIA's most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in "The Amory Wars" realm, and "Searching For Tomorrow", which arrived with an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine