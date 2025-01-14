DANCE GAVIN DANCE Announces 'Return Of The Robot' North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Chart-topping post-hardcore outfit DANCE GAVIN DANCE has announced the "Return Of The Robot" North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date trek will kick off on Friday, May 23 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore, with additional stops in New York, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 29 in San Diego, California at SOMA. Special guests THE HOME TEAM, SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY and DWELLINGS will join DANCE GAVIN DANCE on all dates.

The 2025 run of dates will also include "Swanfest 2025 Feat. Dance Gavin Dance & Friends", a one-day festival in Chicago on Saturday, May 31 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "STRAWBERRY" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE "Return Of The Robot" 2025 tour dates:

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium *

May 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

May 29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

May 31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

Jun. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Jun. 03 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Jun. 04 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Jun. 06 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium

Jun. 07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Jun. 08 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Jun. 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Jun. 13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Jun. 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Jun. 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Jun. 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *

Jun. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Jun. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Jun. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Jun. 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Jun. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Jun. 25 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Jun. 27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Jun. 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Jun. 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

^ Festival date

* Non-Live Nation date

DANCE GAVIN DANCE is an American post-hardcore band from Sacramento, California, formed in 2005. The current lineup includes unclean vocalist Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, clean vocalist and rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.

The band has released ten studio albums, with their most recent, "Jackpot Juicer", issued in 2022, and with their 11th just being completed and set for release in mid-2025.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE is known for their unique blend of post-hardcore, experimental rock, and progressive elements, maintaining a dedicated fan base and a dynamic presence in the music scene.