COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces 'The New Entities Edition' Of Latest Album 'The Father Of Make Believe'

Progressive rock band COHEED AND CAMBRIA will release the deluxe version of its latest album "The Father Of Make Believe", titled "The Father Of Make Believe: The New Entities Edition", on October 3 via Virgin Music Group. The new version of the LP comes with four new songs and introduces four new characters or "Entities" to COHEED AND CAMBRIA's "Vaxis / The Amory Wars" saga. The first song, or Entity, "Key Entity Extraction VII: Yuko The Trivial", arrives today alongside a lyric video.

In tandem with the announcement, COHEED AND CAMBRIA has put up a limited amount of vinyl of "The Father Of Make Believe", including the four new tracks with two new color options, Quintillian Blue and Purple Optic Distortion. Each option comes in pressings of 1500. A standard and retail exclusive version is also available while supplies last.

"The Father Of Make Believe: The New Entities Edition" track listing:

Side I

01. Yesterday's Lost

02. Goodbye, Sunshine

03. Searching for Tomorrow

04. The Father of Make Believe

05. Meri of Mercy

Side II

06. Blind Side Sonny

07. Play the Poet

08. One Last Miracle

09. Corner My Confidence

10. Someone Who Can

Side III

11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr Nobody

12. The Continuum II: The Flood

13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together

14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes

Side IV

15. Key Entity Extraction VI - Melvin The Mistake

16. Key Entity Extraction VII - Yuko The Trivial

17. Key Entity Extraction VIII- Peter The Wishing

18. Key Entity Extraction IX - Shiloh The Selfish

In preparation for the 20th anniversary of its landmark album "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness", COHEED AND CAMBRIA and the Grammy Museum have joined together to announce a very special evening, with an acoustic performance, a question-and-answer session and discussion emceed by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield, who happened to be the A&R for the album. The evening will celebrate and discuss that album and everything leading up to COHEED AND CAMBRIA's latest release, "The Father Of Make Believe", which is out now. The event will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum's downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23.

Currently on its co-headline tour with TAKING BACK SUNDAY, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will perform at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater to a sold-out crowd next Friday, September 12. The band's first time closing out Red Rocks will be streamed live via Veeps. This November, COHEED will embark on its S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and more.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine