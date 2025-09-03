COHEED AND CAMBRIA Shares Music Video For 'Goodbye, Sunshine'

In preparation for the 20th anniversary of its landmark album "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness", COHEED AND CAMBRIA and the Grammy Museum have joined together to announce a very special evening, with an acoustic performance, a question-and-answer session and discussion emceed by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield, who happened to be the A&R for the album. The evening will celebrate and discuss that album and everything leading up to COHEED AND CAMBRIA's latest release, "The Father Of Make Believe", which is out now. The event will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum's downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23.

Additionally, COHEED AND CAMBRIA continues to celebrate "The Father Of Make Believe" with a video for the song "Goodbye, Sunshine", out today. The video was culled from a video of a reggae-inspired version of the same song which the band released last month featuring Nick Hexum of 311. "Goodbye, Sunshine" is the highest-streaming song from "The Father Of Make Believe", and the band presents a performance music video that has a look behind the scenes from the aforementioned video.

Currently on its co-headline tour with TAKING BACK SUNDAY, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will perform at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater to a sold-out crowd next Friday, September 12. The band's first time closing out Red Rocks will be streamed live via Veeps. This November, COHEED will embark on its S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and more.

Revolver magazine has also joined with COHEED AND CAMBRIA to present a very special and exclusive issue of the magazine celebrating the tenure of the band. The special issue will include exclusive photos and interviews with the band along with a chat with vocalist Claudio Sanchez about the making of "Good Apollo". There will also be exclusive vinyl available in tandem with the special issue of Revolver.

