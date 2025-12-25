Former VENOM Members MANTAS And ABADDON Reunite On Stage In Japan: Entire Concert Video Now Available

Former VENOM members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and Antony "Abaddon" Bray (drums) reunited for a special concert on November 30 at Shinjuku Antiknock, a legendary music venue in Tokyo, Japan. Dunn and Bray performed three VENOM classics alongside some of Japan's finest black metal players: Masaki "Gezol" Tachi (SABBAT) on bass and vocals, Mirai Kawashima (SIGH) on vocals, Shinji "Samm" Tachi (METALUCIFER) on drums, and Noboru "Jero" Sakuma (ABIGAIL) on guitar. Support at the gig came from SURVIVE and HELL FREEZES OVER.

Video of the entire show can now be seen below, courtesy of the UPP-tone music channel on YouTube. Also available is a previously released clip of "Welcome To Hell" performance from the Shinjuku Antiknock concert, courtesy of Roppongi Rocks.

Mantas and Abaddon recently announced that they will celebrate the 45th anniversary of VENOM's classic debut album, 1981's "Welcome To Hell", at various festivals in 2026, including Germany's Keep It True and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting. Speaking to MetalKaoz, Dunn confirmed that the door is open for VENOM bassist/vocalist Conrad "Cronos" Lant to take part in the reunion. "I'll tell you right now that for 2026, the 45th anniversary of 'Welcome To Hell', Cronos has been invited," Mantas said. "He was invited by me. He was invited by the lawyers in the [recent] court case [involving Cronos and Abaddon]. His answer was, 'It's not worth my time.' That was his answer."

Mantas added that the prospect of spending time with Cronos again was not something he would ever look forward to.

"What I say to people is this. Fair enough, everybody wants to see their favorite members back together. We know that. 'And, oh, yeah, just travel separate. Just go in separate hotels.' We've done all that," Mantas explained. "We've done that. We did it on the first reunion. Okay, think of the most toxic relationship you've ever been involved in, how it made you feel. At your age now, invite it back into your life."

Mantas also touched upon the lawsuit Cronos filed against Abaddon and Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd in June 2024 in which he accused the distributor of selling merchandise with Lant's copyrighted VENOM designs and Bray of approving the infringement through a licensing agreement. The dispute revolved around the fact that both parties were licensing and selling official VENOM merchandise featuring the contested designs.

Reflecting on VENOM's early days, Mantas said: "We were three young guys in a band, happy to be in a band and jamming. And that was it. And to us, at that particular point, it didn't matter who wrote the songs or who did the drawings or whatever. It was one for all and all for one. And that's why everything went the three ways for the first two albums. But then, when you get a bit wise at the business and everything like that, it's, like, you think, 'Wow. I wrote all that stuff and everybody else is still getting a share.' I don't mind that. That's the songs. That is the songs. And at the end of the day, you put those songs out into the world and you are giving them to the people.

"Now, it doesn't matter what your logo looks like," he continued. "It doesn't matter how good your album cover is. It doesn't matter what your image is, how much leather you are wearing or what guitar you are playing, if someone puts that album on and doesn't like the songs, you are done. A band isn't about logos and t-shirts and stuff like that — it's about music. Why do you wear the t-shirt of a band? Because you like their music. It's as simple as that.

"Now, I'm not saying that Cronos didn't write anything," Dunn clarified. "He wrote some phenomenal lyrics, and I've said this. The lyrics to 'Manitou', I think they are stunning. The lyrics to 'Nightmare' — amazing. We came up with some great songs together in the later stages, where we just bounced the ideas, and some of it just happened. We didn't have to look for it. And 'Welcome To Hell' is my first attempt at writing songs. I hadn't written anything before that — not a thing."

Asked if he and Abaddon have thought about writing and releasing new music, possibly under the VENOM banner, Mantas said: "No, no. At the end of the day, does the world need a new VENOM album? I remember reading an interview with Paul Stanley [of KISS] where he even said, 'I'll never write another KISS song.' Because as good as some of the '80s KISS material was, everybody still wants to hear 'Black Diamond' and 'Cold Gin' and 'Strutter' and 'C'mon And Love Me' and all that stuff. And I'm the same. Like JUDAS PRIEST — 'Firepower', great album; 'Invincible Shield', great album; but if I go to see PRIEST now and they kick into 'The Ripper', game over. It's, like, I'm happy. I know that's a sort of nostalgic way of looking at it, but if we are doing a celebration of this band… All I'm saying is it's a celebration of the music that we wrote 45 years ago; that's all it is. And you've got the two original members in there doing it as well."

Mantas added: "So, new music? I don't know. I don't know. I'm not adverse to maybe getting one song together or something like that. But do people really wanna hear it? It's, like, let's have a vote. I don't know."

There are now three different bands using variations of the VENOM band name. In addition to Mantas and Abaddon's new collaboration, there is the Cronos-fronted version of VENOM, in which Cronos is the sole remaining member from the band's classic era, and there is VENOM INC., which is led by bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, who was a member of VENOM between 1989 and 1992, appearing on the albums "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

According to Law360.com, Lant testified in court earlier this year that he joined VENOM in late 1979 and came up with the Satanic-themed designs used in the band's logo and album covers, which included goat heads, pentagrams and inverted crosses.

Bray filed a counterclaim for infringement against Lant and Lant's distributor, Razmataz.com Ltd., arguing that Bray was the real author of the works.

Because Lant was able to produce numerous sketches which demonstrated his design process and Bray was unable to do the same, Bray was deemed the owner of the original logo, while Lant was found to be the creator and copyright owner of all but one of the other artistic works in dispute.

Nearly a decade ago, Dunn formed VENOM INC. with Bray and Dolan.

In December 2024, approximately eight months after suffering his second heart attack, Dunn announced that he was leaving VENOM INC., explaining in a statement that his "health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family," but adding that "there are also more personal issues which have influenced my decision."

Dunn suffered his first heart attack in May 2018 and underwent a double bypass surgery.

Mantas sat out VENOM INC.'s fall 2023 U.S. tour after revealing that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. He was replaced on the trek by Mike Hickey, known for his work with VENOM, CARCASS, CATHEDRAL and CRONOS.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and Dolan had joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.

Abaddon was part of VENOM's classic lineup from 1978 to 1992. He then returned to the band in 1995 and stayed with them for four years before joining VENOM INC. alongside Dunn and Dolan. VENOM INC. released its debut album, "Avé", in August 2017. A year later, VENOM INC. revealed that it was recruiting Jeramie Kling of the Tampa-based melodic death metal band THE ABSENCE to fill in for Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released the aforementioned three albums as VENOM: "Prime Evil", "Temples Of Ice" and "The Waste Lands".

In September 2022, Bray revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

For the April 24, 2026 appearance at the Keep It True festival at Tauberfrankenhalle in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany, Mantas and Abaddon will be joined by an all-star lineup of guest musicians:

* Tom Angelripper and Andy Brings (SODOM)

* Tom G. Warrior (CELTIC FROST, HELLHAMMER, TRIPTYKON)

* Schmier (DESTRUCTION)

* Attila Csihar (MAYHEM)

* Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, S.O.D.)

* Diva Satánica (BLOODHUNTER, NERVOSA)

* and introducing Blake "Bulldözer" Arendell from the rising force INTERCEPTOR

In a recent interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, Mantas said about the fact that there are now three different bands using variations of the VENOM band name: "I'm just gonna speak the truth, the absolute truth. I'm the founder member [of VENOM]. If there's a co-founder, it's Abaddon. Cronos was the last one to join. Everyone knows that. I wrote all the early material, blah, blah, blah. And at this very moment in time, the way I look at it is there isn't a VENOM out there. There's bands out there who are playing VENOM material. And that's the honest way that I look at it."

Regarding why he and Abaddon chose to reteam for these shows right now, Mantas said: "Myself and Abaddon, we said, 'Look, why don't we just do something to celebrate this fucking band?' And that's all we're doing. It's a celebration of 'Welcome To Hell', 45 years of that album. And this stupid fucking band has missed every major anniversary in its history. We've never celebrated an anniversary of this band. So I spoke to the guys at Keep It True, Oliver Weinsheimer in particular, the owner of the festival. And I said, 'Right, here's an idea. Why don't we get some special guests, people who have been influenced by the band? All that kind of thing.' And he said, 'Great. Let's do it.' So that's how it all came about. And now we're getting offers from other places to do the same thing. So, yeah, if nobody else will do it, we're gonna go out and celebrate this band."

Asked what band name he and Abaddon will perform under, Mantas said: "As far as I'm concerned, there's no fucking name to it. There's Abaddon's VENOM logo, which is his. And underneath it, it says, 'Mantas and Abaddon.' And then special guests. And that's what we're doing."

Elaborating on the reasons he and Abaddon have chosen to play the VENOM music together again, Mantas said: "I know it's not gonna be the PANTERA thing, and I know it's not a fucking KISS reunion or anything like that, but this band has had, for whatever reason, and it still amazes me to this day, but this band has had so much influence on the metal scene from day one, especially when that album ['Welcome To Hell'] came out. And then [VENOM's second album] 'Black Metal' — black metal, as a genre, is still alive and kicking today. Extreme metal is around, people say, because of us."

On the topic of the response from VENOM fans to the announcement of the Keep It True concert, as well as the November 30, 2025 appearance by Dunn and Bray at Shinjuku Antiknock, a legendary music venue in Tokyo, Japan, alongside some of Japan's finest black metal players, Mantas said: "Every comment I've seen so far, 90 percent has been really, really positive. Like, 'Great. Go for it, guys,' all this kind of stuff. Then you get the one, 'Oh, no Cronos, no VENOM.' It's, like, okay, listen to me right now. You can you imagine the most toxic relationship and the most stressful relationship you've ever had in your fucking life, and now go back and invite it back in. And that's what we tried to do.

"If everybody knew the real reason I left in 1986, you wouldn't even fucking look at that guy again. All these people who say that about Cronos and stuff like that, yes, he was a part of the band. I appreciate that. He didn't write all the fucking early material. He didn't found the band. He was the last person to join.

"If you were having problems with your wife and you put it on the fucking Internet, I would never go, 'Oh, yeah, well, I know what's going on,' because you don't — you don't know the personalities of the people involved in it," Mantas explained. "All you see from the outside is a band. I mean, I love KISS. I love JUDAS PRIEST. Now there's fucking problems with K.K. [Downing] and all the rest of fucking PRIEST. There's problems with Ace [Frehley] and fucking Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] and Peter [Criss], but we don't know what's really gone on. And it's, like, yeah, I tell you what, get back in your mom's basement. Eat your fucking microwave meal and play your video games. This is ridiculous to comment on people's careers. And that's the way I feel about it. And all I'm saying is that myself and Abaddon, as the two original members of VENOM, we're gonna go out and we're gonna celebrate this band and its music. And that's it. Nothing more, nothing less."

Abaddon also offered his opinion on the VENOM name issue, saying: "My take on that is very straightforward. If you've got three bands using the word VENOM to sell the music… Originally, VENOM were a three-piece. Unless you've got two members of that three-piece, you can't call it VENOM because it's Cronos and some other blokes, or it's Dolan and some other blokes. If you've got me and Jeff, you've got two-thirds of the original fucking band. That's as straightforward as you can get."