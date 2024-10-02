COHEED AND CAMBRIA Shares New Single 'Blind Side Sonny'

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has released a new song, "Blind Side Sonny", the first taste of the band's next full body of work. Following 2022's highly regarded "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind", which garnered critical success and the band's first Top 10 radio single of their career with "Shoulders", "Blind Side Sonny" marks COHEED AND CAMBRIA's arguably most aggressive track to date and unveils a brand new villain featured as part of the band's "The Amory Wars"/"Vaxis" universe. Alongside the new single, COHEED AND CAMBRIA shares the Max Moore-directed video that features the band performing to their rampant fanbase, while the insidious Sonny slowly seeps into the crowd.

Speaking about the new single, vocalist Claudio Sanchez shares, "'Blind Side Sonny' is a song about revenge. What may seem like an innocent choice to someone could be the breeding ground of another's malicious misunderstanding. Perception can be your worst enemy."

"Blind Side Sonny" arrives on the heels of COHEED AND CAMBRIA's North American tour with INCUBUS, which saw the band play legendary venues across the country, including sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Allstate Arena in Chicago as well as a co-headline tour with legendary funk-prog masters PRIMUS. This October, COHEED AND CAMBRIA is slated to headline the Saturday night at Furnace Fest in Alabama in addition to both dates of When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas before they head to Australia to headline the multi-city Monolith festival.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest-running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

Photo credit: Alan Poizner