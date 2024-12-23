  • facebook
THE OFFSPRING's NOODLES Praises LINKIN PARK's 'Amazing' New Singer

December 23, 2024

In a recent interview with Marcelo Vieira, THE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman was asked for his opinion on LINKIN PARK's decision to recruit a female singer, Emily Armstrong, seven years after frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's an amazing and a brave choice for them.

"I know a lot of people aren't going to accept a female singer — just for whatever reason; I think it's a dumb reason.

"Emily is amazing. She's got such an amazing voice. We got to do a tour with [Emily's longtime band] DEAD SARA before, so…

"I wish those guys the best. I hope they're as successful as ever, 'cause Emily's amazing and those guys are just great guys and they make great music."

In September, LINKIN PARK announced that Armstrong was joining the band as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain as drummer. The two additional musicians have teamed with returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn. Guitarist Alex Feder is touring with LINKIN PARK for the foreseeable future instead of Delson.

LINKIN PARK's first album since 2017, "From Zero", came out on November 15.

The band's decision to replace Chester with Emily was met with criticism from some fans, in part due to Armstrong's ties to the Church Of Scientology.

After announcing Armstrong as the band's new singer, LINKIN PARK embarked on the "From Zero" world tour with select dates.

LINKIN PARK will start the new year with three shows in Mexico in late January and early February. In mid-February, the band moves to Japan for two concerts and then a show in Indonesia.

In April they return to the United States for a spring 2025 tour beginning in Austin, Texas. A second run of North American shows will launch in late July in Brooklyn, New York and conclude on September 24 in Seattle.

Opening acts on the tour will be QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, SPIRITBOX, AFI, ARCHITECTS, GRANDSON, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA and PVRIS.

