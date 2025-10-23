Concert Film 'Rolling Stones - At The Max' Back For A Limited Time Only Exclusively In IMAX

For the first time in nearly two decades, the groundbreaking concert film "Rolling Stones - At The Max" returns to theatres exclusively in IMAX for a special limited engagement beginning December 10.

First released in 1991, the critically acclaimed film is the first and only concert feature shot with IMAX film cameras. Starring THE ROLLING STONES members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman, the film has been newly remastered with IMAX's proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) technology and features a brand-new sound mix — delivering the most immersive and electrifying presentation of this legendary performance to date.

Featuring career-defining performances of hits including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Brown Sugar", "Start Me Up" and more, "Rolling Stones - At The Max" is the ultimate concert experience — bigger, louder, and more powerful than ever.

THE ROLLING STONES' latest album, titled "Hackney Diamonds", came out in October 2023. The LP was their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang".

"Hackney Diamonds" marked THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who had previously worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

"Hackney Diamonds" was THE ROLLING STONES' first album since Watts died in 2021.