CONTROL DENIED And PHARAOH Vocalist TIM AYMAR Dead At 59

CONTROL DENIED and PHARAOH vocalist Tim Aymar has died at the age of 59.

Tim's passing was confirmed by his PHARAOH bandmates in a social media post. They wrote: "We are very sorry to share the awful news of the passing of PHARAOH's one and only singer, Tim Aymar.

"Tim has meant so much to so many people, whose hearts are suddenly flooded with sadness but also memories of his life and music. We look forward to sharing some of our own memories when the right time has come. Until then, we are joined in sorrow and gratitude with all of Tim's family, friends, fans, and fellow musicians."

Aymar is perhaps best known as the vocalist for Chuck Schuldiner's CONTROL DENIED project, which released one album, "The Fragile Art Of Existence", in 1999. Tim also sang for 313, TRIPLE X, PSYCHO SCREAM and the aforementioned PHARAOH, which formed in 1997 in Pennsylvania.

TRIPLE X won the In Pittsburgh Music Awards for "Best Metal Band" in 1990, and was the first regional band to be awarded a national sponsorship, from Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser Anheuser-Busch. Tim was also voted "Vocalist Of The Year" in readers polls of many of the Pittsburgh tri-state area's rock and entertainment publications.

In a 2021 interview with TrueMetal, Tim stated about how he landed the CONTROL DENIED gig: "It was actually Jim Dofka who hooked me and Chuck up. Chuck asked to 'borrow' me for CONTROL DENIED and Jim knew it would boost my career, so he was all for it. Chuck called me, and we hit it off. He invited me to his place in Florida to record three songs as an audition. Obviously, it went well."

Regarding his memories of the making of "The Fragile Art Of Existence", Tim said: "We all had a great time working with [producer] Jim Morris and each other. Then Chuck told me he was having severe headaches and couldn't sleep because of it. He was also experiencing partial paralysis in his left hand which scared the dickens out of him. I recommended a chiropractor since I have neck and back injuries that were being treated by one. As it turned out, well, we know the end of that story."

Schuldiner passed away on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor. He was 34 years old.

