CONVERGE Announces 'Love Is Not Enough' Album, Shares Title Track

For more than three decades, CONVERGE has delivered musical and emotional catharsis, putting purpose before perception and intent before interpretation. Whether it's the band's 2001 landmark recording "Jane Doe" or the 2021 "Bloodmoon: I" collaboration, CONVERGE has created some of the most compelling music, lyrics, and visual art of the 21st century. During that time, fewer bands have had a greater impact on the underground imagination.

It seems unlikely that anyone who has been making music for this long would create one of their best works for their eleventh album, in their 35th year as a band. And yet "Love Is Not Enough" — due on February 13, 2026 via Epitaph — might be the apotheosis of CONVERGE's decades-long journey through the punk, hardcore and metal microcosm. What vocalist/lyricist Jacob Bannon, guitarist/producer Kurt Ballou, bassist/vocalist Nate Newton and drummer Ben Koller have created is a strident artistic statement on the turmoil of living that hones their collective strengths to a razor's edge. Today, CONVERGE shares the album's title track/music video, "Love Is Not Enough". The song is intensely emotional, and lyrically it "explores what it means to remain empathetic and compassionate in the modern world. A reckoning with who we are today and hope to be in the future - if we can fend off the scavengers," comments Bannon.

"Love Is Not Enough" features no special guests, no studio trickery, no relentless massaging of human imperfection in trying to manufacture the perfect take.

"I think that realism is missing from a lot of modern music of any genre, but especially our genre," Bannon says. "Things either go super raw and almost chaotic to the point where it's distracting, or bands take the life out of what they're doing by editing every aspect. Sometimes the perfect take is the one that has some wildness to it. It's not perfectly executed. There's a lot of powerful moments on this record and a lot of angry moments. The realism amplifies that."

Unlike so many albums that adhere to a time-honored sequencing format, cherry-picking favoured tracks for the all-important first, second, and final spots, "Love Is Not Enough" is all about momentum. "It does a thing that no other CONVERGE record does — it keeps ramping up," Bannon says. "And that's definitely by design. Internally, we passed around dozens of ideas for sequencing because everyone interprets music differently, and there's no right way of doing it. When we do that, we always joke that we all have to be equally unhappy. But this is the one that works."

"Love Is Not Enough" was recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou at GodCity in Salem, Massachusetts, with engineering assistance from Zach Weeks. Jacob Bannon did the artwork and design, creating an image for each song and a commanding cover depicting a celestial witness to a world aflame.

"We still identify this band as the outlet that's essential to our lives," Bannon says. "We give everything we have to it. Being past your average middle age, we're starting to see deeper than before into a variety of places. And I don't think that's specific to us. I think that's something that's utterly relatable."

CONVERGE will perform at Saddest Day fest on December 13 in Boston, Massachusetts with TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, COALESCE, THE HOPE CONSPIRACY, FULL OF HELL, SOUL GLO and more. They will also perform at the following European festivals, with more to follow:

June 25, 2026 - Jera on Air, Ysselsteyn (NL)

June 27, 2026 - Outbreak Festival, Manchester (UK)

"Love Is Not Enough" track listing:

01. Love Is Not Enough

02. Bad Faith

03. Distract And Divide

04. To Feel Something

05. Beyond Repair

06. Amon Amok

07. Force Meets Presence

08. Gilded Cage

09. Make Me Forget You

10. We Were Never The Same

Photo credit: Jason Zucco