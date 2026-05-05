CONVERGE Releases Music Video For 'Doom In Bloom' From Upcoming 'Hum Of Hurt' Album

CONVERGE will release a new album, "Hum Of Hurt", on June 5, 2026 via Deathwish/Epitaph. "Hum Of Hurt" follows "Love Is Not Enough" as CONVERGE's second full-length release of 2026. Like its predecessor, the album offers a bleak-yet-empathetic assessment of the human condition and its ongoing deterioration. With this album, the songs are more raw and exposed.

"When we came together to write, we ended up with a wealth of material," vocalist and lyricist Jacob Bannon says. "As work progressed, we realized we had created two separate albums, and treated them as such."

"Hum Of Hurt" is distinct from "Love Is Not Enough", but just as volatile and potent. "It's not a sequel," Bannon explains. "The unifying musical idea early on was, 'Let's make a noise rock album.' But we never really did. The first one wasn't. This one touches on that spirit, but it's much more dynamic than that descriptor. To me, it leans more into being an emotional hardcore album, while 'Love Is Not Enough' feels more metal leaning album. In the end, we simply gave creative birth to another CONVERGE record with its own unique identity and character."

The album's latest single — "Doom In Bloom" — is raw and bloody, as guitarist Kurt Ballou's spiky riffs scrape against Nate Newton's bass and Ben Koller's drums. You can practically hear Bannon's throat tearing apart in every scream.

"It's dark and pointed right at you," he says. "Lyrically, I'm exploring how my own middle-aged introspection doesn't always bring a brighter light. I see my own trappings reflected in those around me. Here I am imploring them to slip the noose to see another day."

You feel it before you hear it. And once you hear it, you can't unhear it. A low, persistent noise throbbing in the background. Scientists say it registers between 30 and 40 hertz. It's been heard in Ipswich, Massachusetts; Auckland, New Zealand; and Windsor, Ontario. It has haunted the population of Taos, New Mexico, for decades. It's been linked to suicides in the U.K. Not everyone can hear it. No one knows where it's coming from. They call it The Hum.

CONVERGE has taken this mysterious real-world phenomenon and reimagined it as a physical manifestation of human suffering. Then an idea struck. "What if 'The Hum' is the culmination of all the pain in the world, creating an audible signal across the universe?" Bannon posits. "Something noticeable to others operating on a similar emotional plane."

"Hum Of Hurt" was recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City in Salem, Massachusetts, with engineering assistance from Zach Weeks. Bannon and renowned U.K. artist Thomas Hooper collaborated on the album artwork.

"For the cover, I had a vision of an EKG signal fusing with some kind of volatile seismography. This amalgamation represents the conditions that would theoretically create a 'Hum.' Specifically the heart skips beats before dissolving into static. The signal is then interrupted by a seismic event at the center point of the cover. In conversation, I shared some of these ideas with artist Thomas Hooper, who offered to illustrate them using scientific diagrams as a source of inspiration. I then spent months creating a mixed media piece for the interior," Bannon says. "The figures represent the five elements of our planet, or 'Pancha Bhuta': Prithvi (Earth),Ap (Water),Agni (Fire),Vayu (Air),and Akasha (Aether). I present them in the throws of chaos, as if the elements themselves are entangled in the Hum Of Hurt."

The "Hum Of Hurt" title track premiered in early April, and it stands as one of the most propulsive and emotional songs in CONVERGE's career. Thematically, Bannon examines the price of the lives we pursue.

"I've given 35 years of my life to creating art and music," he says. "I appreciate the creative home and support this community has given, yet rarely is space left for anything else. These lyrics are me looking in a mirror, recognizing that I am not the man I want to be. I need change, and still have work to do."

"Hum Of Hurt" track listing:

01. Slip The Noose

02. Doom In Bloom

03. It Only Gets Worse

04. Detonator

05. I Won't Let You Go

06. It's Not Up To Us

07. Dream Debris

08. It Used To Matter

09. Hum Of Hurt

10. Nothing Is Over

Photo by Nick Fancher