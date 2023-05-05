  • facebook
COREY GLOVER Offers Update On Next LIVING COLOUR Album: 'We're Always Working On New Music'

May 5, 2023

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, LIVING COLOUR singer Corey Glover was asked if he and his bandmates have commenced working on the follow-up to 2017's "Shade" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Absolutely. We're always working on new music. We like to take our time in making albums. It's a blessing and a curse, 'cause you get a lot of material in the space between." Referencing the idiom "nature abhors a vacuum," which is used to express the idea that empty or unfilled spaces are unnatural as they go against the laws of nature and physics, Glover continued: "So if there's nothing to do, something will come up to do. And we all have something to do; we're working all the time. Everybody's out doing other things, so it's hard… We have to carve out time to be able to get together and really sort of concentrate on making a record, which is difficult. I know for myself, I'm a parent. My kids are going off to college."

In June 2020, LIVING COLOUR released a video for its classic song "This Is The Life" featuring footage of the peaceful protests that swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".

In a statement accompanying the video's release, LIVING COLOUR said: "'Time's Up' was released 30 years ago and sadly we're still fighting the same fight. If you don't like the current agenda, it's your responsibility to go out an VOTE!"

A few days after Floyd's death, LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid took to his Twitter to write: " Of all the shocking mobile phone recorded extra judicial Police killings, the murder of George Floyd is the most depraved exercise in contemptuous disregard for human life I've ever seen. Next time you see it- if you can stomach it- pay attention to the hand in pocket posture."

"Shade" was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.

Glover's side projects in recent years have included some acting, touring as a member of jam band GALACTIC and, more recently, forming the jazz-rock supergroup ULTRAPHONIX with legendary DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch. Reid, for his part, has released solo albums and been involved in side projects with Masque and YOHIMBE BROTHERS; collaborated with Mick Jagger, Bill Frisell, Jack Bruce and Ronald Shannon Jackson, among many others; produced albums for Salif Keita and James Blood Ulmer; and composed film scores.

