Nuclear Blast

01. Call of the Night

02. Game of Faces

03. Devilry of Ecstasy

04. Die to Survive

05. Fire to Fight

06. Dark Angel

07. Fortune Favors the Brave

08. Sole Survivor

09. Phoenix

10. Dream of Spring

11. Mystery

When violent, brutal music makes more sense than anything else, it can be hard to make mental space for records like "Game Of Faces". Power metal's inclination to be cheerful is built-in at this point, but there is something uniquely joyful about DYNAZTY's music, above and beyond all the catchy melodies and fists-in-the-air exuberance. Still best known for being AMARANTHE co-vocalist Nils Molin's other band, the Swedes have long deserved more credit for their subtly distinctive take on big, bright and militantly melodic Euro-metal. Previous albums like "Firesign" and "The Dark Delight" may not have set the world alight, but connoisseurs of this stuff know what's up. "Game Of Faces" is another strong effort that deserves to reach a wider audience, because we all need cheering up from time to time.

Released in 2022, DYNAZTY's last album "Final Advent" was a classy and tasteful piece of work, but one that lacked the pomp and power of its immediate predecessor "The Dark Delight". On their ninth full-length, they return to a more direct approach. This is big, glossy power metal with lashings of retro synths and vocals that nearly always come with luscious, indulgent harmonies. Nils Molin is an absolute titan throughout and has more character and energy than any ten of his peers combined. He negotiates some fervently poppy arrangements with the skill of a master, making every chorus hit home with just enough showbiz sparkle to reach the cheap seats, while still confidently satisfying the "is this proper metal singing?" test.

Again, these songs should put a smile on the face of even the most embittered raw black metal aficionado. They won't, but DYNAZTY cannot be faulted for putting in the effort. Everything sounds like a single. Everything sounds like an anthem. At times, there is an irresistible, disco-related thud propelling everything along. At others, the Swedes clatter along at a more traditional, hell-for-leather pace, spicing up the power metal purism with Disney-worthy melodies and huge surges of theatrical heat. There are unnervingly sexy cautionary tales ("Devilry of Ecstasy"),poignant tales of heroism ("Fortune Favors the Brave") and poetic studies of identity, duality and the perils of love ("Game of Faces"),all of which boast enormous, instantly memorable tunes. Meanwhile, the obligatory power ballad is really good one: "Dream of Spring" has gently proggy undertones, but unfolds like some lost AOR colossus, reanimated and vigorously polished for the present day.

DYNAZTY will not win any prizes for being radical, but "Game Of Faces" is a triumph for personality in a scene that often seems to have an abundance of interchangeable bands. As a momentary distraction from the ugliness of life, it could scarcely be more welcome.