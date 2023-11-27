COREY TAYLOR Announces Spring/Summer 2024 European Tour Dates

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has announced the following solo European shows for spring/summer 2024:

June 03 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola

June 05 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

June 06 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

June 08 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

June 09 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

June 10 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

June 12-15 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People

June 13-16 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

June 14-16 - Castle Donington, UK - Download Festival

June 18 - Hanover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

June 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

June 21 - Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival

June 23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July 02 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

Corey recently completed European and North American tours in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.