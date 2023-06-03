  • facebook
COREY TAYLOR Says 'Pretty Much All Of' 2024 Will Be Focused On Touring In Support Of 'CMF2' Solo Album

June 3, 2023

During an appearance on this past Wednesday's (May 31) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor talked about his touring plans to promote his upcoming second solo album, "CMF2", which arrives in September. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm doing three and a half weeks in Europe and the U.K. with SLIPKNOT. Pretty much all of June we'll be gone. We're doing [the] Download [festival in the U.K.]. We're doing all the other big [European festivals] too — Graspop, Copenhell, Roskilde, I think, is in there. We're doing Resurrection Fest at the end, which is in Spain. We're kind of running the gambit [sic]. I know we're doing a lot of stuff in Germany as well."

He continued: "We're still very fortunate to be able to do those festivals, man. It's massive. But we're doing a handful of 'off' shows as well that we're doing… We're doing a couple of [U.S. shows] in July. We're doing Rock Fest and Inkcarceration. And then we're also doing Blue Ridge, which that's gonna be a hard week for me. So I'm doing Blue Ridge with SLIPKNOT and then two days later we're doing Blue Ridge with CMFT. So I have to fly out of the CMFT tour [with my solo band], do the show at Blue Ridge with SLIPKNOT, fly back to [the solo tour]. So it's four shows in a row, which is hard. It's gonna kill me. But end of August into the beginning of October, we're going out [in support of] 'CMF2'. And then the album comes out right smack dab in the middle of it. So it's perfect."

Asked if SLIPKNOT is "pretty much on downtime" while he is focusing on promoting his new solo album, Corey said: "I know we've [SLIPKNOT] got a big run in South America, Latin America coming up in October/November. That hasn't been announced yet, but it's about two weeks. So we're kind of flying down, doing the thing, getting back out. But other than that, we're kind of winding it down. We'll do a handful of things next year, but for the most part for the rest of this year and pretty much all of next year, it's gonna be all [touring in support of] 'CMF2'. We're starting to get offers for Japan and Australia, we're getting offers for Europe and the U.K. [My new solo single] 'Beyond' is doing really well in South America right now. It's fifth most downloaded in Brazil, which is crazy. So it's gonna be a world run that's long overdue. 'Cause we didn't get to do really anything on the first album, 'cause obviously there was a lockdown. So we're really looking forward to that. It's gonna be pretty rad."

The official video for "Beyond", as premiered by Rolling Stone, was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (HATEBREED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, TRIVIUM),the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the CHERRY BOMBS, the all-girl dance group featuring Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years — before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round.

The song "Beyond" harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential.

"CMF2" follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut "CMFT", which featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

"CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who produced STONE SOUR's 2017 "Hydrograd" LP as well as "CMFT", returns for Taylor's second full-length.

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Photo credit: Pamela Littky

