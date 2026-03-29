CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Has No Plans To Slow Down After 45 Years: 'As Long As We're Still Here, We'll Be Touring'

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist and founding member Woody Weatherman was asked if there are plans for the band to slow down after the 2026 tour, especially considering the fact that C.O.C. has been in existence for nearly 45 years. Woody responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, absolutely not. I mean, as long as we make it past 2026, but I feel like we will; we're all in pretty good shape. But there's already stuff in the works for '27. You know how this business is — they plan way, way ahead. So there's already things getting lined up for 2027. So as long as we're still here, we'll still be touring."

Asked if he has thought about working on any other music side projects, similar to what CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan is doing with DOWN, Woody said: "Yeah, a lot of [other musicians have other projects], man. I mean, shit, I'm looking at the CROWBAR dudes. Those guys got… [CROWBAR frontman Kirk Windstein's], he's got several [projects]; he is in DOWN too. But for me, nah. I got too much other stuff. C.O.C. is enough work for me. It's always kept me busy. And I enjoy a little downtime every once in a while, like I'm having right now today sitting in my shop. So one band at a time for me, mostly. [Laughs]"

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's mammoth new double album, "Good God / Baad Man", is set for release on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

To promote "Good God / Baad Man", CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will return to stages this spring on a North American headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's latest two additions are bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf and drummer Nick Shabatura.

Regarding how Bobby ended up joining the group, Woody told Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic: "[We were] buddies. [He's] just a great friend. We know he's a fantastic musician. His main instrument's a guitar, but he's pretty prolific on that four-string too. And, of course, he had worked with Keenan in DOWN before. Kirk couldn't make some [DOWN] tours, and Bobby stepped in as the second guitarist in DOWN. And we had played shows with Bobby's other band, HONKY, [his] long-running band. So we knew him. And we know we get along. And that plays a big part in it too. You don't wanna get somebody in there that you don't get along with. That wouldn't work… [We also want] somebody that's familiar with road travel, 'cause that's a big part of what we do. We're kind road dogs. We're getting ready to do that again coming up. We're gonna be out for quite a while. So it's important."

Woody went on to say that Shabatura "is gonna be the touring drummer" for CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. "[He's] a fellow out of Chicago who was recommended by Charlie Benante [ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer]." Referencing drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God" and laid down the drum tracks for C.O.C.'s upcoming double album, "Good God / Baad Man", Woody continued: "We played Stanton some of [Nick's] stuff he was doing, and Stanton was, like, 'That's your guy for the road. He's awesome.' And Nick came down a week or two ago and we did some rehearsing and it was awesome. So we're set. We never would've heard of Nick if not for Charlie bringing it up. So hats off to Charlie for sending him our way."

Shabatura has previously played with DESECRATE THE HOUR and the Chicago-based NIRVANA tribute band SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA.

Earlier in the month, Moore gave Shabatura's addition to CORROSION OF CONFORMITY his blessing, writing on social media: "I approve this message! I went by rehearsals in Riffississippi the other day to meet and hang with Nick. He is an amazing drummer and a super cool guy. He showed up having completely done his homework and already sounds great playing with the band.

"The plan was always for me to make this record with the guys and then to find somebody to do the touring. Well, we found the guy and he is Nick Shabatura! Thanks Charlie Benante for the recommendation".

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Photo by Danin Drahos